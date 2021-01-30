Apple’s prev-gen. 12-inch MacBook 512GB drops to $660 (Refurb, Orig. $1,599), more

Today only, Woot is offering a selection of Apple laptops and accessories priced from $35 Prime shipped. Non-Prime members will be charged a $6 delivery fee. Our favorite is the previous-generation 12-inch MacBook 512GB for $659.99. For comparison, at launch, this laptop cost $1,599 and today’s deal is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. Delivering a Retina 12-inch display, you’ll find USB-C, an M5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD here to round out the notable features. It offers an ultra-portable form-factor which is perfect for those who need something to take with them everywhere they go. Learn more in our hands-on review. Includes a 90-day warranty. Head below for more top picks. Also, don’t forget to stop by Woot to view everything that’s on sale right now.

On a tighter budget? A 2-pack of nonda USB-C to USB-A adapters will be a great alternative for you. This allows you to easily convert legacy devices to work with brand-new machines and they’re small enough to leave on the end of printer cables or wireless mouse dongles. Plus, at $4.50 each when you clip the on-page coupon, it’s a no-brainer purchase.

Apple 12-inch MacBook features:

MacBook delivers more performance in this light and thin Mac notebook. With seventh-generation Intel Core processors, 12″ Retina display,¹ a full-size keyboard, force-sensing trackpad, versatile USB-C port, and all-day battery life,² MacBook features big thinking in an impossibly compact form.

