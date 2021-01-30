FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Apple’s prev-gen. 12-inch MacBook 512GB drops to $660 (Refurb, Orig. $1,599), more

-
Today only, Woot is offering a selection of Apple laptops and accessories priced from $35 Prime shipped. Non-Prime members will be charged a $6 delivery fee. Our favorite is the previous-generation 12-inch MacBook 512GB for $659.99. For comparison, at launch, this laptop cost $1,599 and today’s deal is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. Delivering a Retina 12-inch display, you’ll find USB-C, an M5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD here to round out the notable features. It offers an ultra-portable form-factor which is perfect for those who need something to take with them everywhere they go. Learn more in our hands-on review. Includes a 90-day warranty. Head below for more top picks. Also, don’t forget to stop by Woot to view everything that’s on sale right now.

On a tighter budget? A 2-pack of nonda USB-C to USB-A adapters will be a great alternative for you. This allows you to easily convert legacy devices to work with brand-new machines and they’re small enough to leave on the end of printer cables or wireless mouse dongles. Plus, at $4.50 each when you clip the on-page coupon, it’s a no-brainer purchase.

Now that you’ve got a new laptop and USB-C to USB-A adapter, it’s time to shop for other great Apple deals. Our handy guide is the best place for that, and is absolutely worth bookmarking and visiting daily. We keep it updated with the latest and best deals from around the web, so be sure to check back often to see what we’ve found.

Apple 12-inch MacBook features:

MacBook delivers more performance in this light and thin Mac notebook. With seventh-generation Intel Core processors, 12″ Retina display,¹ a full-size keyboard, force-sensing trackpad, versatile USB-C port, and all-day battery life,² MacBook features big thinking in an impossibly compact form.

