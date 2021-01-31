FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Amazon Charts most anticipated eBooks are now up to 80% off from under $1

-
AmazonMediaKindle
80% off From $1

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon has launched an up to 80% off Amazon Charts most anticipated eBooks. With prices starting at $0.99, everything in today’s sale will become a permanent addition to your library. Just about every reader will find a way to expand their digital collections in today’s sale, with sci-fi and mystery titles to biographies and much more. And because we’re talking about Amazon Charts reads, everything comes backed by a 4+ star rating, as well. Not to mention, there’s also quite a few best-sellers here, too. Head below for all of our top picks.

Highlights from today’s Kindle sale:

Be sure to check out all of the other discounted titles today before diving into all of the ongoing price cuts in our media guide. You can still take advantage of Amazon’s First Reads January eBook freebies before the month ends, but then make sure you score these fitness and tech magazine deals while they’re down to under $4 per year.

The Girl Beneath the Sea synopsis:

Coming from scandalous Florida treasure hunters and drug smugglers, Sloan McPherson is forging her own path, for herself and for her daughter, out from under her family’s shadow. An auxiliary officer for Lauderdale Shores PD, she’s the go-to diver for evidence recovery. Then Sloan finds a fresh kill floating in a canal—a woman whose murky history collides with Sloan’s. Their troubling ties are making Sloan less a potential witness than a suspect. And her colleagues aren’t the only ones following every move she makes. So is the killer.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Media

Here you'll find the best deals on films, tv shows, music and more.

Kindle

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Treat your pup with a discounted BarkBox subscription b...
Apple’s latest iPad Air falls to Amazon all-time ...
Add these workout supplements to fitness regimen from $...
Save up to 39% on air hose reels from Goodyear and more...
Refresh your skin care routine with up to 60% off salt ...
These Zinus mattress and bed frame deals start at $69 (...
Razor’s A2 Kick Scooter hits best Amazon offer in...
Just $14.50 for AUKEY’s True Wireless Earbuds? Th...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $35

Treat your pup with a discounted BarkBox subscription box for $24.50 (Save 30%)

$24.50 Learn More
Reg. $499

Apple’s latest iPad Air falls to Amazon all-time low at $550 (Save $49)

$450 Learn More
41% off

Add these workout supplements to fitness regimen from $10 (Save up to 41%)

From $10 Learn More
Shop now

Samsung Frame 4K TVs on sale from $990 (Refurb, Orig. $1,500+), more starting at $250

From $250 Learn More
Save 39%

Save up to 39% on air hose reels from Goodyear and more starting at $42

From $42 Learn More
60% off

Refresh your skin care routine with up to 60% off salt scrubs and more from $13

From $13 Learn More

LEGO debuts new customizable mosaic for turning portraits into brick-built pieces of art

Learn More

Best of 9to5Toys: M1 Mac mini hits $649, Philips Hue up to 30% off, Pixel 4a 5G $410, more

Learn More