We are now ready to kick the week off with all of todayâ€™s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Todayâ€™s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Symmetrain:Â FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Facts â€“ Daily Random Facts:Â FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Buddy Vampire:Â FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Picture Perfect â€“ All in One:Â FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: AR tape measure:Â FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Block vs Block II:Â FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Hidden Through Time:Â $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: FAR: Lone Sails:Â $3 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Baldurâ€™s Gate II: EE:Â $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Journey of Love Oracle:Â $5 (Reg. $8)

Mac: Trine:Â $2 (Reg. $10)

Mac: Trine 2:Â $2 (Reg. $15)

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: StoryToys Beauty and the Beast:Â FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: StoryToys Princess Rapunzel:Â FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: StoryToys Pirate Princess:Â FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: ColorFold:Â FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Kick Ass Commandos:Â $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Unblock Container Block Puzzle:Â $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Dungeon Warfare 2:Â $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Doom & Destiny Advanced:Â $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Pocket Light Meter:Â $2 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Quell Zen+:Â $1 (Reg. $3)

Mac: Doom & Destiny:Â $2 (Reg. $5)

More on Hidden Through Time:

Hidden Through Time is a cute game of hide and seek with objects scattered through the wonderful history of our world. Use cryptic hints to discover every secret as you explore the colourful hand drawn levels. Find enough objects to advance to the next stage, and make your way through all four great ages.

