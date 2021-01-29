FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Today’s best game deals: Watch Dogs Legion $25, Mario Bros. U Deluxe $43, more

-
Apps Games
Reg. $60 $25

As part of today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Watch Dogs Legion at $25 shipped on PlayStation 4/5 and Xbox One/Series X. Also matched at GameStop. Regularly $60, this one is now 58% off and at the lowest price we have tracked since release. If you have been waiting for a discounted price to add this one to your library, now’s your chance. It sets players loose in an open-world version of London armed with drones, spider-bots, augmented reality cloaking, and a slew of more traditional weaponry. Just about every NPC you come across in the game world can be recruited to your team alongside with upcoming co-op mode missions on the way. Down below, you’ll find the rest of today’s deals including Super Mario Bros. U: Deluxe, Borderlands Legendary Collection, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, SEGA Genesis Classics, DOUBLE DRAGON, Civilization VI, Shadow of the Colossus, and much more.

Digital Sales and More:

Today’s best game deals:

Pre-orders:

