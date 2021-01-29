Today’s best game deals: Watch Dogs Legion $25, Mario Bros. U Deluxe $43, more

As part of today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Watch Dogs Legion at $25 shipped on PlayStation 4/5 and Xbox One/Series X. Also matched at GameStop. Regularly $60, this one is now 58% off and at the lowest price we have tracked since release. If you have been waiting for a discounted price to add this one to your library, now’s your chance. It sets players loose in an open-world version of London armed with drones, spider-bots, augmented reality cloaking, and a slew of more traditional weaponry. Just about every NPC you come across in the game world can be recruited to your team alongside with upcoming co-op mode missions on the way. Down below, you’ll find the rest of today’s deals including Super Mario Bros. U: Deluxe, Borderlands Legendary Collection, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, SEGA Genesis Classics, DOUBLE DRAGON, Civilization VI, Shadow of the Colossus, and much more.
Digital Sales and More:
- NEW Sony PSN Retros and Remasters sale up to 75% off
- January PS4/PS5 PlayStation Plus FREE games
- PlayStation Plus from $32 (Reg. up to $60)
- Xbox Series X: Unboxing ‘world’s most powerful console’
- PlayStation 5: Unboxing and first impressions
Today’s best game deals:
- Super Mario Bros. U: Deluxe $45 (Reg. $60)
- Or under $43 for RedCard holders
- Borderlands Legendary Collection $25 (Reg. $50)
- DOUBLE DRAGON Switch $4 (Reg. $8)
- Flight Simulator: Deluxe Edition Windows 10 $94 (Reg. $120)
- w/ code EMCEHSB26
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla $35 (Reg. $60)
- Shadow of the Colossus $13 (Reg. $20)
- XCOM 2 Collection Switch $20 (Reg. $40+)
- Mega Man 30th Anniversary Bundle $40 (Reg. $60)
- Civilization VI $10 (Reg. $20+)
- Wonder Boy: The Dragon’s Trap $8 (Reg. $20)
- XCOM 2 Collection Switch $20 (Reg. $40+)
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps $10 (Reg. $30)
- Dead Cells $12.50 on Xbox and PlayStation
- Also matched on Nintendo Switch
- Ratchet & Clank $10 (Reg. $20)
- SEGA Genesis Classics $10.50 (Reg. $30)
- BioShock: The Collection $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Matched at GameStop
- Devil May Cry HD Collection $15 (Reg. $30)
- Castlevania Anniversary Collection $5 (Reg. $20)
- Contra Anniversary Collection $5 (Reg. $20)
- Final Fantasy X|X-2 HD Switch Remaster $20 (Reg. $40)
- Darksiders franchise Xbox sale from $5
- Resident Evil Village PS4 & PS5 Demo FREE
- Scroll down for demo listing
- Nintendo Switch Resident Evil sale from $8
- Resident Evil PSN $5 (Reg. $20)
- The Evil Within $8 (Reg. $20)
- Mafia Definitive Edition $30 (Reg. $40)
- Hitman 3 $50 (Reg. $60)
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate $40 (Reg. $60)
- On PS5 and Series X/S
- KORG Gadget for Nintendo Switch $38 (Reg. $50)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising $30 (Reg. $60)
- Death Stranding $20 (Reg. $40)
- Until Dawn $10 (Reg. $20)
- Cyberpunk 2077 $35 (Reg. $60)
- Or matched with SteelBook via Best Buy
- Details on performance issues, refunds, more
- Final Fantasy VII Remake $30 (Reg. $60)
- Also matched at Amazon
- Kingdom Hearts Melody of Memory $45 (Reg. $60)
- The Last of Us Part II $30 (Reg. $60)
Pre-orders:
- Resident Evil Village pre-order from $60
- Xbox and PlayStation
- Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury pre-order $60
- Space Invaders Forever pre-order $30
- Monster Hunter Rise pre-order $60
- Nier Replicant Ver.1.22474487139 pre-order $60
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake pre-order $40
- New Pokémon Snap pre-order $60
- Far Cry 6 pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga $50 (Reg. $60)
The Division 2 slated to receive 4K60 upgrade for PS5 and XSX next week
Pac-Man’s ‘first-ever official history book’ + 7-inch collector’s vinyl hits later this year
Check out the new special edition Monster Hunter Rise Nintendo Switch console
Next FREE Animal Crossing update hits this week: Festivale, Valentine’s Day, more
Microsoft reverses Xbox Live price hike, free-to-play games no longer require Live
Hitman 3 – Cloud Version concludes the trilogy on Nintendo Switch, more
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!