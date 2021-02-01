FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Today’s best game deals: Madden NFL 21 from $19, Collection of Mana $20, much more

Reg. $30+ $19

As part of today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Madden NFL 21 on PS4 and Xbox One for $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. This one is also matched at Target where RedCard holders can score it for $18.99 shipped. Regularly in the $30+ range these days, this is one of the best prices we have tracked and a perfect time to add it to your collection ahead of Super Bowl LV this weekend. Previous-generation copies upgrade to current-gen. free of charge before the release of Madden 22 as well and you can get more details right here. Down below, you’ll find the rest of today’s deals including Collection of Mana, FIFA 21 Champions Edition, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Dragon Quest XI S, Sonic Mania Plus, Shadow of the Colossus, and much more.

Digital Sales and More:

Today’s best game deals:

Pre-orders:

FREE Rocket League Super Bowl content on the way: Gridiron mode, more

An icon gets reborn in Apex Legends Season 8 with King’s Canyon overhaul

The Division 2 slated to receive 4K60 upgrade for PS5 and XSX next week

Pac-Man’s ‘first-ever official history book’ + 7-inch collector’s vinyl hits later this year

Check out the new special edition Monster Hunter Rise Nintendo Switch console

Next FREE Animal Crossing update hits this week: Festivale, Valentine’s Day, more

