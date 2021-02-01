Today’s best game deals: Madden NFL 21 from $19, Collection of Mana $20, much more

As part of today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Madden NFL 21 on PS4 and Xbox One for $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. This one is also matched at Target where RedCard holders can score it for $18.99 shipped. Regularly in the $30+ range these days, this is one of the best prices we have tracked and a perfect time to add it to your collection ahead of Super Bowl LV this weekend. Previous-generation copies upgrade to current-gen. free of charge before the release of Madden 22 as well and you can get more details right here. Down below, you’ll find the rest of today’s deals including Collection of Mana, FIFA 21 Champions Edition, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Dragon Quest XI S, Sonic Mania Plus, Shadow of the Colossus, and much more.
Digital Sales and More:
- Nintendo Mario Kart Live drops to $90.50 shipped
- Sony PSN Retros and Remasters sale up to 75% off
- January PS4/PS5 PlayStation Plus FREE games
- PlayStation Plus from $32 (Reg. up to $60)
- Xbox Series X: Unboxing ‘world’s most powerful console’
- PlayStation 5: Unboxing and first impressions
Today’s best game deals:
- Collection of Mana $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Matched at Best Buy
- FIFA 21 Champions Edition PS4 & PS5 $20 (Reg. $80)
- Or Ultimate Edition $25 (Reg. $100)
- Dragon Quest XI S $45 (Reg. $60)
- Sonic Mania Plus $17 (Reg. $30)
- Syberia 3 $10 (Reg. $40)
- Syberia 2 $2 (Reg. $30)
- Syberia $3 (Reg. $15
- Super Mario Bros. U: Deluxe $45 (Reg. $60)
- Or under $43 for RedCard holders
- Borderlands Legendary Collection $25 (Reg. $50)
- DOUBLE DRAGON Switch $4 (Reg. $8)
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla $35 (Reg. $60)
- Shadow of the Colossus $13 (Reg. $20)
- XCOM 2 Collection Switch $20 (Reg. $40+)
- Mega Man 30th Anniversary Bundle $40 (Reg. $60)
- Wonder Boy: The Dragon’s Trap $8 (Reg. $20)
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps $10 (Reg. $30)
- Dead Cells $12.50 on Xbox and PlayStation
- Also matched on Nintendo Switch
- Ratchet & Clank $10 (Reg. $20)
- SEGA Genesis Classics $10.50 (Reg. $30)
- Devil May Cry HD Collection $15 (Reg. $30)
- Castlevania Anniversary Collection $5 (Reg. $20)
- Contra Anniversary Collection $5 (Reg. $20)
- Final Fantasy X|X-2 HD Switch Remaster $20 (Reg. $40)
- Darksiders franchise Xbox sale from $5
- Resident Evil Village PS4 & PS5 Demo FREE
- Scroll down for demo listing
- Nintendo Switch Resident Evil sale from $8
- Resident Evil PSN $5 (Reg. $20)
- The Evil Within $8 (Reg. $20)
- Mafia Definitive Edition $30 (Reg. $40)
- Hitman 3 $50 (Reg. $60)
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate $40 (Reg. $60)
- On PS5 and Series X/S
- KORG Gadget for Nintendo Switch $38 (Reg. $50)
- Death Stranding $20 (Reg. $40)
- Until Dawn $10 (Reg. $20)
- Final Fantasy VII Remake $30 (Reg. $60)
- Also matched at Amazon
- Kingdom Hearts Melody of Memory $45 (Reg. $60)
- The Last of Us Part II $30 (Reg. $60)
Pre-orders:
- Resident Evil Village pre-order from $60
- Xbox and PlayStation
- Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury pre-order $60
- Space Invaders Forever pre-order $30
- Monster Hunter Rise pre-order $60
- Nier Replicant Ver.1.22474487139 pre-order $60
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake pre-order $40
- New Pokémon Snap pre-order $60
- Far Cry 6 pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga $50 (Reg. $60)
