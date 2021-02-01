It looks like a new Netflix Sonic show is on the way courtesy of Sega, Wild Brain Studio, and Man of Action Entertainment. Netflix has now taken to Twitter to confirm the existence of a new Sonic the Hedgehog series known as Sonic Prime. After a brief unveil was quickly deleted at the tail end of last year with no indication as to why, many correctly assumed the powers that be just weren’t quite ready to make the new Netflix Sonic show announcement. Fast-forward to this morning, and it appears as though the show is now full steam ahead with 24 episodes coming down the pipeline. Head below for more details.

New Netflix Sonic show on the way

As of right now, we know the new Netflix Sonic show is known as Sonic Prime and is set to premier sometime next year. Unlike the Sonic movie (and upcoming sequel), Netflix is straying from the live action treatment in favor of a “new 3D animated series.” While we don’t have a set release date here, it does look like Netflix has ordered a 24-episode run at this time. Whether there will be more to the series depending on its reception or not is unclear right now.

While details are thin, we do have some idea of what to expect with the upcoming Netflix Sonic series. Don’t expect some kind of adult take on the series – it is in fact geared toward the younger crowd, but Netflix also said it will be great for “families and longtime fans” as well. While only time will tell if that’s the case or not, this clearly won’t be some kind of edgy reboot of the iconic character, but rather something much more akin to the actual games with a focus on kids aged 6 to 11. All things considered, the Sonic IP is probably better suited for a treatment of this kind, and trying to keep longtime fans happy with a drastically different approach is likely a mountain Netflix probably isn’t willing to climb.

Yes, it’s true! SEGA’s legendary video game icon Sonic the Hedgehog will star in a new 3D animated series from @SEGA, @WildBrainStudio and @ManOfActionEnt premiering on Netflix in 2022.

As of right now, Sonic Prime is set for a 2022 release date.

9to5Toys‘ take:

Despite a somewhat tumultuous reveal, the latest Sonic the Hedgehog movie (pictured above), alongside a particularly notable performance by none other than Jim Carrey, actually did quite well. And the sequel is already in the works. While it’s hard to say if WildBrain and Man of Action Entertainment will be able to capture the same magic with the Netflix Sonic show, let’s just hope they don’t struggle with the titular hedgehog’s design like they did on the silver screen.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!