Today, Nike is unveiling an all new lineup of shoes centered around a hands-free experience and sleek, futuristic design. Go FlyEase arrives with a unique bi-stable hinge form factor that lets you put on and take off your shoes without ever having to let your hands touch them. Head below for a closer look at Nike Go FlyEase.

Nike debuts new hands-free Go FlyEase shoes

Nike is no stranger to making unique shoes that mix up the lacing experience, but its most recent pair of kicks looks to offer a hands-free experience without relying on motors or built-in sensors. The new Nike Go FlyEase stand out from everything we’ve seen from the brand in the past with a futuristic design that packs in a unique feature.

Go FlyEase are the first Nike shoes that are touted as being entirely hands-free, with a unique build that lets you lock them onto your feet just by stepping into the shoes. Nike calls the design a bi-stable hinge, which tilts the heal backward to accommodate your foot.

The overall design here matches the essential functionality, with a slick form factor and bright colors throughout. You’ll be able to score the Nike Go FlyEase in three different styles, with a signature white colorway being joined by black and Anthracite-Racer blue versions.

Nike says that its new Go FlyEase shoes will go on sale starting later this month on February 15. The unique footwear will be available exclusively to Nike members at launch, although there’s no telling on how rare these are going to be. If they’re anything like the recent adidas LEGO kicks that launched last year, or really any other shoe that hits the market, the Nike Go FlyEase are sure to sell out almost immediately.

A wider rollout is planned for later on in the spring after the initial debut, and you’ll have to pay $120 here to bring the Go FlyEase into your wardrobe, which will be available exclusively from the online Nike storefront.

9to5Toys’ Take

As someone who’s all in on the unique sneaker designs that Nike and all of the other footwear companies put out, I’m really digging both the form and functionality on the Go FlyEase. I’ve been wearing the Nike’s auto-lacing Adapt shoes for over a year now, and can certainly get behind the idea of a more minimalist way to lace up.

But there’s something even more appealing about the simplicity of the design with the new hands-free shoes that is particularly eye-catching to me. And whether or not the overall styles catch your eye, it likely won’t be too long until we see some less futuristic designs implementing the hinge.

