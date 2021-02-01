FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Logitech’s MX Master 2S gives your home office an upgrade at just $50, more from $22.50

Lenovo is offering the Logitech MX Master 2S for $49.99 shipped with the code MXMASTER50 at checkout. Down from its $100 list price and over $60 going rate from third-parties at Amazon, today’s deal matches our last mention and is the best available. Right now, my main mouse is the MX Master 2S and it’s still a fantastic mouse. While it doesn’t pack USB-C, I rarely have to plug-in and recharge, given that it has up to 70-day battery life…which I can attest to, even after years of use since I only plug-in every month or two. There’s plenty of programmable features available here, and the side-scroll wheel is perfect for creatives. Rated 4.6/5 stars and you can learn more in our hands-on review.

More peripheral deals:

If you’re a PC gamer, well, our previous roundup is a must-see. We’ve got 6- and 8-core CPUs, laptops, desktops, and more available from $95, so you won’t want to miss those sales.

However, those in the Apple ecosystem will want to consider Apple’s latest 21-inch Retina 4K iMac, which is at Amazon lows right now in multiple configurations. You’ll find up to $150 in savings available here, and pricing starts as low as $1,219, giving you multiple options to choose from.

Logitech MX Master 2S Wireless Mouse features:

The ultimate precision mouse for power users. Harness the power of Logitech Flow and seamlessly move content between three computers. Scroll through documents and web pages faster and easier with the speed adaptive scroll wheel. Powers up for an entire day in just three minutes. A sculpted, hand crafted shape ensures comfortable hand and wrist support.

