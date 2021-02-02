Save on Roku streaming media players: Ultra $73, Streambar $109, more from $25

Amazon offers the latest Roku Ultra Streaming Media Player for $73.46 shipped. Down from its $100 going rate, today’s offer amounts to 27% in savings, beats our previous mention by $3, and marks the lowest we’ve seen since November. Having just been refreshed last fall, Roku’s latest Ultra media player delivers 4K HDR playback alongside access to a variety of popular streaming services. There’s also now Dolby Vision support as well as increased Wi-Fi range and other enhancements over the previous-generation version. New additions of HomeKit and AirPlay 2 features around out the package. Over 3,400 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating from over 4,800 shoppers and you can get a closer look at all the enhancements this time around in our launch coverage. Head below for more from $25.

Other notable Roku streaming media player deals:

Don’t forget that we’re also still seeing a selection of Amazon Fire TV deals live right now from $22, with as much as 27% in savings to be had across the lineup. That’s alongside these refurbished Sony 4K UHD Android TVs at nearly $700 off and everything else in our home theater guide.

Roku Ultra features:

Roku Ultra is the ultimate streaming player, fully loaded with all of our best features. Enjoy powerful, smooth streaming with channels that launch in a snap and our best wireless, now with up to 50% more range. Watch in extraordinary Dolby Vision HDR picture and experience 3D Dolby Atmos sound when you pair it with a compatible sound system.

