FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Save on Roku streaming media players: Ultra $73, Streambar $109, more from $25

-
AmazonHome TheaterRokuStreaming Media Players
Save 28% From $25

Amazon offers the latest Roku Ultra Streaming Media Player for $73.46 shipped. Down from its $100 going rate, today’s offer amounts to 27% in savings, beats our previous mention by $3, and marks the lowest we’ve seen since November. Having just been refreshed last fall, Roku’s latest Ultra media player delivers 4K HDR playback alongside access to a variety of popular streaming services. There’s also now Dolby Vision support as well as increased Wi-Fi range and other enhancements over the previous-generation version. New additions of HomeKit and AirPlay 2 features around out the package. Over 3,400 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating from over 4,800 shoppers and you can get a closer look at all the enhancements this time around in our launch coverage. Head below for more from $25.

Other notable Roku streaming media player deals:

Don’t forget that we’re also still seeing a selection of Amazon Fire TV deals live right now from $22, with as much as 27% in savings to be had across the lineup. That’s alongside these refurbished Sony 4K UHD Android TVs at nearly $700 off and everything else in our home theater guide.

Roku Ultra features:

Roku Ultra is the ultimate streaming player, fully loaded with all of our best features. Enjoy powerful, smooth streaming with channels that launch in a snap and our best wireless, now with up to 50% more range. Watch in extraordinary Dolby Vision HDR picture and experience 3D Dolby Atmos sound when you pair it with a compatible sound system.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Theater

Roku Streaming Media Players

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Amazon’s #1 best-selling All-new Echo Frames rece...
Skagen’s Connected Falster 3 Smartwatch returns t...
Tackle any project with this variable speed rotary tool...
Samsung’s Wireless Charger Trio falls to $70 (22% off...
Amazon’s luxurious Mid-Century Modern Leather Cha...
Kensington’s Thunderbolt 3 dock falls to new all-...
TaoTronics’ app-controlled sleep machine with RGB...
Crosstour’s 1080p dash camera sports a low-profil...
Show More Comments

Related

27% off

Outfit your home theater with Amazon Fire TV deals from $22 (Save up to 27%)

From $22 Learn More
72% off

KitchenAid Multi-Function Can Opener now $12 (37% off) + more kitchen gear from $4

From $4 Learn More

New Airstream Flying Cloud trailer wants to be your office on wheels

Learn More
Reg. $295

Skagen’s Connected Falster 3 Smartwatch returns to low of $199 (Save 33%)

$199 Learn More
20% off

Tackle any project with this variable speed rotary tool that comes with 145 accessories at $37

$37 Learn More
60% off

Marmot End of Season Sale is huge! Save up to 60% off + free shipping

From $12 Learn More
Reg. $1+

Best Android app deals of the day: Unbroken Soul, Cultist Simulator, Twilight Pro Unlock, more

FREE+ Learn More
$10 each

Grow your DIY abilities with a 2-pack of Stanley folding sawhorses for just $10 each

$20 Learn More