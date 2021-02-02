FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Sony refurb 4K UHD Android TVs nearly $700 off today with deals from $770

-
HDTVHome TheaterwootSony
$700 off $770+

Today only, Woot is offering up to $698 off select Sony X90CH-Series 4K UHD TV models. Sizes range up to 85-inches here, but one standout is the 55-inch Sony X900H 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV for $769.99. Shipping is free for Prime members, but you’ll get hit with a $6 delivery fee otherwise. This one sells for $1,000 in new condition at Amazon and Best Buy with today’s offer being the lowest we can find. It sports a 55-inch 4K display panel with full array LED local dimming for “brighter highlights and detailed dark scenes.” Alongside a special game mode, this is a smart Android TV with Google Assistant voice commands built-in (Alexa support included). HDMI 2.1 (with ALLM, VRR, and 4K) as well as 120Hz refresh rate round out the feature set here. Rated 4+ stars from over 2,200 Amazon customers and ships with a 90-day Woot warranty. Head below for additional deals on the larger sizes. 

More Sony 4K UHD TV deals:

You might also want to consider scoring new HDMI cables if you don’t already have some laying around. Amazon Basics Nylon-Braided 4K options start from under $7 Prime shipped and come in various size options. They also carry a 4+ star rating from over 21,000 customers as well. 

But the TV deals don’t stop there, our Super Bowl game day roundup is filled with notable home theater options starting from just $70. Just be sure to check out this deal on Hisense’s 55-inch Android-powered 4K TV, the new LG OLED models, and TCL’s new 8K Mini-LED TVs

More on the Sony X90CH-Series 4K UHD TVs:

  • 4K HDR processor X1: See premium 4K pictures, rich with real-world detail and texture. Upscale everything you watch to near-4K with 4K X-reality PRO.
  • Full array LED with local dimming: Brighter highlights and detailed dark scenes along with realistic contrast enhanced by X-tended dynamic range.
  • Game mode: Take your PlayStation experience to the next level with a Sony 4K gaming TV featuring dedicated Game Mode for a smoother, more responsive gaming experience.
  • HDMI 2.1: Get the most out of your next-gen gaming console with the latest HDMI 2.1 standards featuring ALLM, VRR and 4K at 120fps for reduced input lag

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

HDTV

Here's you'll find all of the best HDTV deals, both 1080p and 4K. Since 2015, many of the top releases from Samsung, VIZIO, LG and…

Home Theater

woot Sony

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Ninja’s Pro Countertop Blender now down to $50 fo...
Prep for game day: VIZIO 55-inch OLED $300 off, VIZIO 8...
Anker’s HDR10-ready Nebula Cosmos Home Projector ...
Outfit your home theater with Amazon Fire TV deals from...
Samsung’s All-in-One 4-Ch. Alexa Soundbar hits se...
Secure your home with smart locks priced from just $30 ...
Klipsch’s cherry wood-style bookshelf speakers up...
PlayStation Remasters and Retro sale from $1: Crash, Sp...
Show More Comments

Related

From $70

Prep for game day: VIZIO 55-inch OLED $300 off, VIZIO 85-inch 4K $520 off, more from $70

Up to $520 off Learn More
$120 off

Hisense’s 55-inch Android-powered 4K TV falls to $480 (Save up to $120)

$480 Learn More

Best of 9to5Toys: Apple Magic Keyboard for 11-inch iPad Pro hits new low, Verizon 4-day sale, VIZIO AirPlay 2/HomeKit TVs from $548, more

Learn More

Best of 9to5Toys: Apple Watch Series 6/SE up to $250 off, AirPods Pro $179, official iPhone cases from $17, more

Learn More
Reg. $40

Score an LED-illuminated glass electric kettle for just $18 shipped (Reg. up to $40)

$18 Learn More
Reg. $5+

Apple kicks off drama and comedy movie sale from $8, more starting at $1

From $1 Learn More
39% off

Amazon offers select women’s clothing from just $12 Prime shipped, today only

From $12 Learn More
$400 off

Home Depot takes up to $400 off RYOBI electric riding mowers, outdoor tools, more

Shop now Learn More