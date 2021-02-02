Sony refurb 4K UHD Android TVs nearly $700 off today with deals from $770

Today only, Woot is offering up to $698 off select Sony X90CH-Series 4K UHD TV models. Sizes range up to 85-inches here, but one standout is the 55-inch Sony X900H 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV for $769.99. Shipping is free for Prime members, but you’ll get hit with a $6 delivery fee otherwise. This one sells for $1,000 in new condition at Amazon and Best Buy with today’s offer being the lowest we can find. It sports a 55-inch 4K display panel with full array LED local dimming for “brighter highlights and detailed dark scenes.” Alongside a special game mode, this is a smart Android TV with Google Assistant voice commands built-in (Alexa support included). HDMI 2.1 (with ALLM, VRR, and 4K) as well as 120Hz refresh rate round out the feature set here. Rated 4+ stars from over 2,200 Amazon customers and ships with a 90-day Woot warranty. Head below for additional deals on the larger sizes.

More Sony 4K UHD TV deals:

You might also want to consider scoring new HDMI cables if you don’t already have some laying around. Amazon Basics Nylon-Braided 4K options start from under $7 Prime shipped and come in various size options. They also carry a 4+ star rating from over 21,000 customers as well.

But the TV deals don’t stop there, our Super Bowl game day roundup is filled with notable home theater options starting from just $70. Just be sure to check out this deal on Hisense’s 55-inch Android-powered 4K TV, the new LG OLED models, and TCL’s new 8K Mini-LED TVs.

More on the Sony X90CH-Series 4K UHD TVs:

4K HDR processor X1: See premium 4K pictures, rich with real-world detail and texture. Upscale everything you watch to near-4K with 4K X-reality PRO.

Full array LED with local dimming: Brighter highlights and detailed dark scenes along with realistic contrast enhanced by X-tended dynamic range.

Game mode: Take your PlayStation experience to the next level with a Sony 4K gaming TV featuring dedicated Game Mode for a smoother, more responsive gaming experience.

HDMI 2.1: Get the most out of your next-gen gaming console with the latest HDMI 2.1 standards featuring ALLM, VRR and 4K at 120fps for reduced input lag

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!