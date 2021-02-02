Today is the day you can score the free God of War update for PlayStation 5. While the 2018 God of War reboot was already backwards compatible with the new PS5 hardware, not to mention available inside of the new PlayStation Plus Collection package, the development team at Sony Santa Monica is ready to take it up a notch. The team has apparently been hard at work since the launch of PS5 to squeeze every last ounce of power out of Sony’s latest hardware and is now ready to dish out a free God of War update with new graphical modes. Head below for more details.

The God of War reboot released in 2018, taking players to a drastically new Greek/Nordic setting with a more mature take on Kratos. The eighth title in the God of War chronology offers up a new wrinkle as Kratos is accompanied by his young son Atreus to fulfill his dying mother’s final request and spread her ashes on the highest peak in the realms. It was a lauded and celebrated release in the franchise that landed with a stellar 94/100 Metacritic score. Already impressive in both scope and scale, the game gorgeous visuals are about to get even better for current-generation gamers with today’s free God of War update.

As noted by Sony Santa Monica studios via its official blog, the PlayStation 4 Pro version of God of War (2018) already has a couple graphics mode options (performance and one that favors resolution). However, with today’s new update, Sony Santa Monica (SSM) is issuing a “a free patch that replaces the current video graphics mode option with a new default setting.”

The team says this update offers “the best of both performance and resolution to PlayStation 5 players.” According to SSM, the update “Syncs to 60 FPS” offers 4K checkerboard resolution (for folks with a 4K display) and 2160p.

It also notes that gamers can go back to the PlayStation 4 “Favor Resolution” video graphics mode at any time by selecting the new “Original Performance Experience” option. This will offer offer 4K checkerboard resolution synced to 30 FPS.

The new free God of War update is scheduled to be made available today, if it isn’t already.

God of War is one of Sony’s flagship franchises, with a sequel to the 2018 reboot set for release sometime this year. It was only assumed that the game would see a full PS5 update, although we were expecting to see it hit alongside some kind of update on the upcoming sequel. Having said that, free patches are a good thing and here’s to hoping today’s update actually makes a marked difference in the experience for folks with the latest and greatest hardware.

