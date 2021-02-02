Todayâ€™s best game deals: Zelda Breath of the Wild $40, Mega Man games from $6, more

As part of todayâ€™s best game deals, Walmart is now offering digital copies of the Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild for $39.99 shipped. Regularly $60 and currently listed as out of stock at Amazon, todayâ€™s offer is $20 off the going rate and the lowest we can find. If you havenâ€™t tried this gem yet or know someone who hasnâ€™t, this is as good a time as any. Widely considered to be among the best Switch games out there, it drops players in to a wonderful open world Hyrule in order to uncover the mysteries of the Sheikah and take down Ganon once again. Just make sure you check out our coverage of the Breath of the Wild prequel, Hyrule Warriors Age of Calamity.Â Down below, youâ€™ll find the rest of todayâ€™s deals including Madden NFL 21, Super Bomberman R, Mega Man titles, ÅŒKAMI HD, MLB The Show 2021 pre-orders, Super Mario Bros. U: Deluxe, and much more.

Digital Sales and More:

Todayâ€™s best game deals:

Pre-orders:

FREE Rocket League Super Bowl content on the way: Gridiron mode, more

An icon gets reborn in Apex Legends Season 8 with Kingâ€™s Canyon overhaul

The Division 2 slated to receive 4K60 upgrade for PS5 and XSX next week

Pac-Manâ€™s â€˜first-ever official history bookâ€™ + 7-inch collectorâ€™s vinyl hits later this year

Check out the new special edition Monster Hunter Rise Nintendo Switch console

