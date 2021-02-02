Todayâ€™s best game deals: Zelda Breath of the Wild $40, Mega Man games from $6, more

As part of todayâ€™s best game deals, Walmart is now offering digital copies of the Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild for $39.99 shipped. Regularly $60 and currently listed as out of stock at Amazon, todayâ€™s offer is $20 off the going rate and the lowest we can find. If you havenâ€™t tried this gem yet or know someone who hasnâ€™t, this is as good a time as any. Widely considered to be among the best Switch games out there, it drops players in to a wonderful open world Hyrule in order to uncover the mysteries of the Sheikah and take down Ganon once again. Just make sure you check out our coverage of the Breath of the Wild prequel, Hyrule Warriors Age of Calamity.Â Down below, youâ€™ll find the rest of todayâ€™s deals including Madden NFL 21, Super Bomberman R, Mega Man titles, ÅŒKAMI HD, MLB The Show 2021 pre-orders, Super Mario Bros. U: Deluxe, and much more.
Digital Sales and More:
- Sony PSN Retros and Remasters sale up to 75% off
- January PS4/PS5 PlayStation Plus FREE games
- PlayStation Plus from $32 (Reg. up to $60)
- Xbox Series X: Unboxing â€˜worldâ€™s most powerful consoleâ€™
- PlayStation 5: Unboxing and first impressions
Todayâ€™s best game deals:
- Madden NFL 21 $18 (Reg. $40+)
- Also matched at Best Buy
- Super Bomberman R Switch $15 (Reg. $20)
- Mega Man Xbox franchise sale from $6
- Mega Man X Legacy Collection $10 (Reg. $20)
- Mega Man 30th Anniversary Bundle $40 (Reg. $60)
- Also matched on Xbox
- ÅŒKAMI HD Xbox $10 (Reg. $20)
- MLB The Show 2021 pre-orders from $60
- Now on both PlayStation and Xbox
- Collection of Mana $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Matched at Best Buy
- FIFA 21 Champions Edition PS4 & PS5 $20 (Reg. $80)
- Or Ultimate Edition $25 (Reg. $100)
- Dragon Quest XI S $45 (Reg. $60)
- Sonic Mania Plus $17 (Reg. $30)
- Syberia 3 $10 (Reg. $40)
- Syberia 2 $2 (Reg. $30)
- Syberia $3 (Reg. $15
- Super Mario Bros. U: Deluxe $45 (Reg. $60)
- Or under $43 for RedCard holders
- Borderlands Legendary Collection $25 (Reg. $50)
- DOUBLE DRAGON Switch $4 (Reg. $8)
- Assassinâ€™s Creed Valhalla $35 (Reg. $60)
- Shadow of the Colossus $13 (Reg. $20)
- XCOM 2 Collection Switch $20 (Reg. $40+)
- Wonder Boy: The Dragonâ€™s Trap $8 (Reg. $20)
- Ratchet & Clank $10 (Reg. $20)
- SEGA Genesis Classics $10.50 (Reg. $30)
- Devil May Cry HD Collection $15 (Reg. $30)
- Castlevania Anniversary Collection $5 (Reg. $20)
- Contra Anniversary Collection $5 (Reg. $20)
- Resident Evil Village PS4 & PS5 Demo FREE
- Scroll down for demo listing
- Nintendo Switch Resident Evil sale from $8
- Resident Evil PSN $5 (Reg. $20)
- The Evil Within $8 (Reg. $20)
- Mafia Definitive Edition $30 (Reg. $40)
- Hitman 3 $50 (Reg. $60)
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate $40 (Reg. $60)
- On PS5 and Series X/S
- KORG Gadget for Nintendo SwitchÂ $38 (Reg. $50)
- Death Stranding $20 (Reg. $40)
- Until Dawn $10 (Reg. $20)
- Final Fantasy VII Remake $30 (Reg. $60)
- Also matched at Amazon
- Kingdom Hearts Melody of Memory $45 (Reg. $60)
Pre-orders:
- Resident Evil Village pre-order from $60
- Xbox and PlayStation
- Mario 3D World + Bowserâ€™s Fury pre-order $60
- Space Invaders ForeverÂ pre-order $30
- Monster Hunter Rise pre-order $60
- Nier Replicant Ver.1.22474487139 pre-order $60
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake pre-order $40
- New PokÃ©mon Snap pre-order $60
- Far Cry 6 pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga $50 (Reg. $60)
