FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Todayâ€™s best game deals: Zelda Breath of the Wild $40, Mega Man games from $6, more

-
Apps GamesWalmartnintendo
Reg. $60 $40

As part of todayâ€™s best game deals, Walmart is now offering digital copies of the Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild for $39.99 shipped. Regularly $60 and currently listed as out of stock at Amazon, todayâ€™s offer is $20 off the going rate and the lowest we can find. If you havenâ€™t tried this gem yet or know someone who hasnâ€™t, this is as good a time as any. Widely considered to be among the best Switch games out there, it drops players in to a wonderful open world Hyrule in order to uncover the mysteries of the Sheikah and take down Ganon once again. Just make sure you check out our coverage of the Breath of the Wild prequel, Hyrule Warriors Age of Calamity.Â Down below, youâ€™ll find the rest of todayâ€™s deals including Madden NFL 21, Super Bomberman R, Mega Man titles, ÅŒKAMI HD, MLB The Show 2021 pre-orders, Super Mario Bros. U: Deluxe, and much more.

Digital Sales and More:

Todayâ€™s best game deals:

Pre-orders:

FREE Rocket League Super Bowl content on the way: Gridiron mode, more

An icon gets reborn in Apex Legends Season 8 with Kingâ€™s Canyon overhaul

The Division 2 slated to receive 4K60 upgrade for PS5 and XSX next week

Pac-Manâ€™s â€˜first-ever official history bookâ€™ + 7-inch collectorâ€™s vinyl hits later this year

Check out the new special edition Monster Hunter Rise Nintendo Switch console

Next FREE Animal Crossing update hits this week: Festivale, Valentineâ€™s Day, more

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

Walmart

Walmart deals on electronics, home goods, HDTVs, gaming, LEGO and Apple products like iPad, iPhone, Apple TV and more

nintendo

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Sony issues FREE 4K 60fps God of War update today for P...
Todayâ€™s best iOS + Mac app deals: Cultist Simulat...
Best Android app deals of the day: Hidden Through Time,...
GameStop launches new Funko POP! and collectibles sale ...
Intelâ€™s 6- and 8-core CPUs fall as low as $230, more ...
NEOGEO Arcade Stick Pro with 20-built-in games now down...
An icon gets reborn in Apex Legends Season 8 with Kingâ...
Score an extra Nintendo refurbished Switch Dock for $45...
Show More Comments

Related

50% off

Might as well refresh your water bottle: Highly-rated Nalgene now $6 Prime shipped (50% off)

$6 Learn More
Reg. $200

Nanoleaf Rhythm and Canvas HomeKit starter kits on sale at $139 each (Save 30%)

$139 Learn More
Save 51%

Appleâ€™s latest iPad Air Smart Folio plunges by 51% at Amazon, now $39

$39 Learn More

Sony issues FREE 4K 60fps God of War update today for PlayStation 5 gamers

FREE Learn More
50% off

Backcountry takes up to 50% off The North Face, Marmot, Oakley, and more

From $5 Learn More
50% off

Smartphone Accessories: Aluminum MagSafe Charging Stand $17, more

From $5 Learn More
Save 24%

Save up to 24% on Samsung Chromebooks on sale from $180

From $180 Learn More
Reg. $1+

Todayâ€™s best iOS + Mac app deals: Cultist Simulator, btw puzzle, Pocket Rogues, more

FREE+ Learn More