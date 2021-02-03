FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Amazon discounts Kindle lineup from $65: Paperwhite $95, Kids $80, more

-
AmazonKindle
Save 28% From $65

Amazon is currently discounting a selection of its Kindle eReaders headlined by the Paperwhite 8GB at $94.99 shipped. Down from its usual $130 going rate, today’s offer is the best we’ve seen in over two months, comes within $10 of the all-time low, and is the second-best we’ve seen to date at Amazon. The ad-supported Kindle Paperwhite delivers a glare-free 300 ppl display that makes it easy to read just about anywhere, even in direct sunlight. Its built-in battery goes weeks on a single charge and added IPX8 splash-resistance ensures that reading in the tub or poolside won’t be a problem, either. Plus with 8GB of storage, you’ll have plenty of room for books, comics, and more. Over 93,000 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Other notable Kindle eReader deals:

Then be sure to check out all of the ongoing offers in our media guide to load up on some content to enjoy with your new Kindle. Amazon Prime members can lock-in one of these First Reads February eBooks for free, but then don’t miss out on all of the recommendations in our February reading list.

Kindle Paperwhite features:

Our thinnest, lightest Kindle Paperwhite yet, with a sleek, modern design so you can read comfortably for hours. Features our signature 300 ppi, glare-free Paperwhite display, laser-quality text, and twice the storage of the previous generation. Plus a single battery charge lasts weeks, not hours.

