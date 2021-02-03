Amazon discounts Kindle lineup from $65: Paperwhite $95, Kids $80, more

Amazon is currently discounting a selection of its Kindle eReaders headlined by the Paperwhite 8GB at $94.99 shipped. Down from its usual $130 going rate, today’s offer is the best we’ve seen in over two months, comes within $10 of the all-time low, and is the second-best we’ve seen to date at Amazon. The ad-supported Kindle Paperwhite delivers a glare-free 300 ppl display that makes it easy to read just about anywhere, even in direct sunlight. Its built-in battery goes weeks on a single charge and added IPX8 splash-resistance ensures that reading in the tub or poolside won’t be a problem, either. Plus with 8GB of storage, you’ll have plenty of room for books, comics, and more. Over 93,000 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Other notable Kindle eReader deals:

Kindle Paperwhite features:

Our thinnest, lightest Kindle Paperwhite yet, with a sleek, modern design so you can read comfortably for hours. Features our signature 300 ppi, glare-free Paperwhite display, laser-quality text, and twice the storage of the previous generation. Plus a single battery charge lasts weeks, not hours.

