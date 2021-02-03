FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Amazon’s best-selling Letsfit 5-piece resistance band set gets you in shape for $6.50 (44% off)

44% off $6.50

QKUS (98% positive in the last 12 months)via Amazon is offering the 5-piece Letsfit Resistance Loop Exercise Band Set for $6.67 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly as much as $12 or so, today’s deal is around 44% in savings and the lowest price we can find. This particularly well-rated set includes five different levels of resistance to support a wide range of exercises from your arms and shoulders to your core and legs. The color-coded bands come in a handy carry bag making the whole package about as ideal for home use as it is on the road. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 70,000 customers at Amazon where it is the number one best-selling exercise band set. More details below. 

At under $7 Prime shipped, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a better-rated set for less. Even the particularly affordable and well-received set we featured in our fitness gift guide goes for more. The only trustworthy option we can find for less with solid ratings (although not nearly as good as today’s lead deal) is this $4 option at Amazon without the carrying bag. 

Be sure to dive into today’s Gold Box health supplement and protein sale from $26. The head over to our sports and fitness guide for additional workout gear, home gym equipment, and more. Just remember, Apple’s flagship fitness-ready wearable is still on sale in our latest Apple Watch Series 6 roundup, alongside this AirPods deal

More on the Letsfit Resistance Loop Exercise Band Set:

  • 5 Resistance Bands Include: Comes in 5 different resistance strength levels: X-Light, Light, Medium, Heavy and X-Heavy.
  • Efficient Workout: Loop Resistance Bands increase the effectiveness of your exercises. Used for a range of workouts, such as Yoga, Pilates,etc.
  • Multifunctional: The resistance band set can be used to exercise all parts of muscles such as arms, abdomen, glutes and legs.
  • Gym-in-your-pocket: The exercise bands take up little space so that you can use them at home or carry on the way, such as in office, on a vacation.

