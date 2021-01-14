Tested: elago M5 stand for iPhone delivers Pro Display XDR vibes

You’re reading Tested with 9to5Toys, where we explore everyday tech essentials that make life a bit easier. Browse through our entire guide for all of the latest reviews, and sound off in the comments below if there’s something you’d like to see featured.

Chances are, you’ve seen some of elago’s Apple Watch and iPhone accessories we’ve featured here over the years. While there are plenty of add-ons that feature fun and nostalgic designs, elago has also made a push into the more premium side of this product category. The new elago M5 stand for iPhone and select tablets. With a brushed metal design that looks right at home next to Apple’s Pro displays, there’s a lot to like here. Head below for a quick overview and a few hands-on thoughts.

elago M5 delivers a familiar design and home for your iPhone

iPhone stands have come and gone over the years with just about every style, design, and material accounted for. elago has looked to lean heavily on Apple’s own design cues for its M5 stand, with a multi-angle design that bends are various points. Those various elbows throughout allow the M5 to completely fold up, making it a suitable option for travel or working from the coffee shop.

While it can hold some larger devices and select tablets, this model is designed for Apple’s latest iPhones first and foremost. It ships in your choice of two different colors, silver and space gray, with a focus on matching Apple’s in-house colors.

elago M5 Adjustable Stand features:

ELAGO IS BACK AGAIN WITH ANOTHER awesome stand! Unlike our previous models, the new M5 Stand is MOVEABLE to allow for OPTIMUM VIEWING ANGLES at any surface level. The elago M5 Stand is made from silicone, not metal.

MOST COMPLAINTS ABOUT OTHER STANDS ARE that they aren’t sturdy, have poor construction, and aren’t compatible with other devices. With the new M5 Stand, you get a new desk accessory that is INCREDIBLY STURDY and WELL MADE. Due to the size of the arms that hold your device, ALMOST ALL PHONE SIZES ARE COMPATIBLE – EVEN SOME SMALLER TABLETS!

ANOTHER GREAT FEATURE IS THAT the stand folds up neatly – making this the PERFECT TRAVEL COMPANION for teleworkers and nomadic workers! KEEP IT WITH YOU ALWAYS!

Tested with 9to5Toys

I’ve never really been one to use an iPhone stand, particularly true when it doesn’t involve integrated charging. But there’s something to like about elago’s offering here. Clearly, there are some very strong Apple design vibes at play. The fully-collapsible build makes it a great option for travel or working at the coffee shop, and the whole thing just fits in wonderfully with an existing setup.

With a list MSRP of $20, it’s affordable and not out of reach as an accessory for most shoppers. I do, however, wish that the design was a bit more robust to handle some larger devices. But, alas, other brands are taking care of that issue (at a higher price point).

Overall, this is a stylish addition to any setup. The lack of support for larger tablets is going to be a non-starter for some. On the flip side, it’s easy to see how the design quality and collapsible build will entice others.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!