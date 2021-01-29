Bring this height-adjustable MacBook stand to your workstation for $30 (Save 25%)

AboveTEK (99% positive all-time feedback) via Amazon offers its Height-Adjustable Aluminum Laptop Stand for $29.99 shipped. Down from the usual $40 going rate, today’s offer saves you 25%, beats the previous price cut by $4, and marks a new all-time low. This aluminum stand helps alleviate neck strain with an elevated design that raises your machine nearly 8-inches off the ground. Alongside just being able to adjust the height, you’ll also be able to tweak the angle for getting things configured into your setup. Over 785 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating.

If you don’t need the adjustable design, going with this aluminum stand for $26 at Amazon is a great way to save further. It packs a similar build quality as you’ll find above, but with a more simplistic design that has a fixed height. It also carries a 4.8/5 star rating from over 12,000 customers.

AboveTEK MacBook Stand features:

The laptop stand fits a wide variety of laptops including Surface Pro / MacBook Pro / HP/ ASUS/ Lenovo / Google PixelBook, Dell XPS, and more. Drawing inspiration from the human arm, the laptop holder’s single arm design is remarkably sturdy, using the most resilient 3mm thick aluminum to reliably prop up your laptop for the long haul. Hollow design and aluminum panel ensures proper cooling with fast heat dissipation; 4 slide-proof silicone mats create an anchor and also guard the notebook from scratches by the notebook stand

