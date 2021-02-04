FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Amazon now offering weighted blankets at up to 38% off with deals from $31 for today only

-
38% off From $31

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Woot via Amazon is offering up to 30% off Hug Bud weighted blankets. You can score the 10-pound Silky Minky Grey Weighted Blanket for $30.99 shipped. That’s 38% off the regular $50 price tag and one of the lowest we have tracked on Amazon. Measuring out at 48- by 72-inches, it is made of a 100% polyester exterior with a polyester padded interior filled with lead-free and hypoallergenic beads. Designed for both adults and kids (depending on weight requirements), this one is great for in-bed or used as a throw blanket on the couch to “calm your body…and truly relax.” Rated 4+ stars from over 1,200 Amazon customers. More deals and details below. 

For something even more affordable and some lighter options, take a look at these AN weighted blankets that carry stellar ratings from thousands and start at $24 Prime shipped. There are several size and weight options here so you can get the perfect blanket for your personalized needs. 

But be sure to browse through the rest of the Gold Box weighted blanket deals right here as you’ll find a few more weights/sizes on sale as well. Then check out all of the new options in Target’s Spring Refresh Threshold Collection from $7 as well as the Pottery Barn Valentine’s Day Shop with prices from $6. The official Disney baby gear sale from $4 is still live as well with blankets, toys, apparel, and more.

More on the  Hug Bud weighted blankets:

No cover required! Our weighted blanket comes perfectly soft and cozy to wrap around you and soothe your troubles away just the way it is. The thick and comfortable polyester padding is ultra-fuzzy so you can find pure relaxation at home! Being wrapped in our blanket is like receiving a tight and loving hug that will put your mind and heart at ease. Like hugs, our blankets help ease your mind and calm your body so you can truly relax, fall asleep, and stay asleep all night!

