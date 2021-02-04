We are now ready to gather all of Thursday’s best Mac and iOS game deals. After seeing some rare offers on Apple TV 4K this morning, it is now time for all of the best price drops on games and apps courtesy of Apple’s digital storefronts. Highlights of today’s collection include titles like Hyperforma, Chef Umami, Incredibox, Battle Chasers: Nightwar, and more. Head below for a complete look at all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Chef Umami: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Hyperforma: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: iColorama S: $5 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Incredibox: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Last Colossus: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Syntronik: $8 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: RCIS Study Guide: $6 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: SampleTank: $13 (Reg. $25)

iOS Universal: Battle Chasers: Nightwar: $4 (Reg. $10)

Mac: The Dark Eye – Chains of Satinav: $1 (Reg. $20)

Today’s best game deals: Owlboy $15, Watch Dogs Legion $30, FFVII remake $30, more

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: Add Line Breaks for Instagram: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Safety Photo+Video Pro: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: WordMap: Interactive Thesaurus: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: DEEMO: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: DRAGON QUEST: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Life Hacks – Tips & Tricks: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Pupil Distance PD Measure: $2 (Reg. $4)

More on Hyperforma:

The civilization of the past vanishes, leaving behind only the Ancient Network. 256 years later, an anonymous explorer descends into its cold depths. Venture into a journey through the endless empty cyberspace, inspired by the works of William Gibson, Dan Simmons and Peter Watts. Immerse into the Ancient Network and uncover the secrets of the vanished civilization. Communicate with the Titanic Interfaces and hack their secured Forms. Secrets hidden in the Network are waiting for you. Hyperforma is a premium game without ads and in-app purchases. Enjoy an exciting sci-fi story with dynamic gameplay and a great atmosphere.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!