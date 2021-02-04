Today’s best game deals: Owlboy $15, Watch Dogs Legion $30, FFVII remake $30, more

As part of today’s best game deals, Walmart is now offering Owlboy on Nintendo Switch for $14.88 with free shipping in orders over $35. Regularly $25 on the eShop in digital form, and at least $20 over on Amazon, today’s deal is matching our previous mention and the lowest we can find. For those unfamiliar, Owlboy is wonderfully imaginative story-driven platform adventure game. Players take on the role of Otus carrying around a number of allies as gunners to fight through dungeons and challenging bosses in what is described as a “love letter to pixel art for a new audience.” Down below, you’ll find the rest of today’s deals including Watch Dogs: Legion, Ghost of Tsushima, Judgment, Rage 2 Deluxe Edition, Mass Effect Legendary Edition, Final Fantasy VII Remake, and much more.
Digital Sales and More:
- NEW PSN Critics’ Choice sale starting from just $4
- January PS4/PS5 PlayStation Plus FREE games
- PlayStation Plus from $32 (Reg. up to $60)
- Xbox Series X: Unboxing ‘world’s most powerful console’
- PlayStation 5: Unboxing and first impressions
Today’s best game deals:
- Watch Dogs: Legion $30 (Reg. $60)
- Judgment $22 (Reg. $40+)
- Rage 2 Deluxe Edition $13 (Reg. $30)
- Final Fantasy VII Remake $30 (Reg. $60)
- Also matched at Amazon
- Ghost of Tsushima $40 (Reg. $60)
- Spelunky 2 $14 (Reg. $20)
- Sekiro GOTY Edition $39 (Reg. $60)
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition $54 (Reg. $60)
- with Xbox Game Pass/EA Play membership
- More details right here
- Uncharted 4 Thief’s End $10 (Reg. $20)
- Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild $40 (Reg. $60)
- Super Bomberman R Switch $15 (Reg. $20)
- Mega Man Xbox franchise sale from $6
- Mega Man X Legacy Collection $10 (Reg. $20)
- Mega Man 30th Anniversary Bundle $40 (Reg. $60)
- Also matched on Xbox
- ŌKAMI HD Xbox $10 (Reg. $20)
- Collection of Mana $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Matched at Best Buy
- FIFA 21 Champions Edition PS4 & PS5 $20 (Reg. $80)
- Or Ultimate Edition $25 (Reg. $100)
- Dragon Quest XI S $45 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario Bros. U: Deluxe $45 (Reg. $60)
- Or under $43 for RedCard holders
- Borderlands Legendary Collection $25 (Reg. $50)
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla $40 (Reg. $60)
- Shadow of the Colossus $13 (Reg. $20)
- XCOM 2 Collection Switch $20 (Reg. $40+)
- Castlevania Anniversary Collection $5 (Reg. $20)
- Contra Anniversary Collection $5 (Reg. $20)
- Resident Evil Village PS4 & PS5 Demo FREE
- Scroll down for demo listing
- The Evil Within $8 (Reg. $20)
- Mafia Definitive Edition $30 (Reg. $40)
- Hitman 3 $50 (Reg. $60)
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate $40 (Reg. $60)
- On PS5 and Series X/S
- KORG Gadget for Nintendo Switch $38 (Reg. $50)
- Death Stranding $20 (Reg. $40)
- Until Dawn $10 (Reg. $20)
- Kingdom Hearts Melody of Memory $45 (Reg. $60)
Pre-orders:
- Resident Evil Village pre-order from $60
- Xbox and PlayStation
- MLB The Show 2021 pre-orders from $60
- Now on both PlayStation and Xbox
- Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury pre-order $60
- Space Invaders Forever pre-order $30
- Monster Hunter Rise pre-order $60
- Nier Replicant Ver.1.22474487139 pre-order $60
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake pre-order $40
- New Pokémon Snap pre-order $60
- Far Cry 6 pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga $50 (Reg. $60)
Console wars rage on as Sony officially confirms over 4.5 million in PS5 sales
MLB The Show 21 comes to Xbox for first time in April
Mass Effect trilogy goes 4K in May [Video]
Sony issues FREE 4K 60fps God of War update for PlayStation 5 gamers
FREE Rocket League Super Bowl content on the way: Gridiron mode, more
An icon gets reborn in Apex Legends Season 8 with King’s Canyon overhaul
The Division 2 slated to receive 4K60 upgrade for PS5 and XSX next week
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!