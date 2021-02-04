FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Today’s best game deals: Owlboy $15, Watch Dogs Legion $30, FFVII remake $30, more

As part of today’s best game deals, Walmart is now offering Owlboy on Nintendo Switch for $14.88 with free shipping in orders over $35. Regularly $25 on the eShop in digital form, and at least $20 over on Amazon, today’s deal is matching our previous mention and the lowest we can find. For those unfamiliar, Owlboy is wonderfully imaginative story-driven platform adventure game. Players take on the role of Otus carrying around a number of allies as gunners to fight through dungeons and challenging bosses in what is described as a “love letter to pixel art for a new audience.” Down below, you’ll find the rest of today’s deals including Watch Dogs: Legion, Ghost of Tsushima, Judgment, Rage 2 Deluxe Edition, Mass Effect Legendary Edition, Final Fantasy VII Remake, and much more.

Digital Sales and More:

Today’s best game deals:

Pre-orders:

Console wars rage on as Sony officially confirms over 4.5 million in PS5 sales

MLB The Show 21 comes to Xbox for first time in April

Mass Effect trilogy goes 4K in May [Video]

Sony issues FREE 4K 60fps God of War update for PlayStation 5 gamers

FREE Rocket League Super Bowl content on the way: Gridiron mode, more

An icon gets reborn in Apex Legends Season 8 with King’s Canyon overhaul

The Division 2 slated to receive 4K60 upgrade for PS5 and XSX next week

