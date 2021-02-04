J.Crew Factory takes up to 50% off sitewide + extra 15% off orders of $100+

J.Crew Factory is offering up to 50% off everything and extra 15% off your orders of $100 or more with promo code NEWTHINGS at checkout. During this sale you can find deals on jeans, outerwear, shirts, joggers, and much more. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $75 or more. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the men’s Quilted Walker Vest. It’s currently marked down to $50, which is $30 off the original rate. This vest is also highly-packable and can be dressed up or down with jeans, dress pants, or joggers alike. It’s available in two versatile color options: black or navy, and is a J.Crew Factory best-selling style. Plus, you can just throw this vest in the washer for a fresh look and to stay nice for years to come. Rated 4.2/5 stars from J.Crew Factory customers. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks and be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

