JBL’s waterproof Charge 4 Bluetooth Speaker with 20-hr. playback now $120 (Reg. $180)

Today only, Woot is offering the JBL Charge 4 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $119.99 with free Prime shipping. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly as much as $180 and currently on sale for $140 at Amazon, today’s offer is as much as $60 in savings, matching our previous mention, and the best we can find. Alongside its IPX7 waterproof rating (great at the beach or by the pool), this model sports 20-hours of playback via its built-in rechargeable 7500mAH battery and can also charge your devices via its USB port. Not only can your connect two smartphone or tablets as audio sources, but with JBL Connect+ you can also link together multiple JBL speakers for a much bigger sound as well. Rated 4+ stars from over 22,000 Amazon customers. More details below.

A solid alternative to today’s lead deal would be something like the OontZ Angle 3 Portable Bluetooth Speaker at under $25 Prime shipped. This one carries stellar ratings from over 116,000 Amazon customers and is among the best budget-friendly speakers out there. It’s not quite as waterproof with an IPX5 rating, but it will certainly get the job done for drastically less cash.

If you would prefer more of a home theater or desktop audio upgrade, check out these deals on the Klipsch ProMedia THX speakers and Klipsch’s cherry wood-style bookshelf options. We also just recently spotted a new Sonos refurbished sale with plenty of AirPlay 2-ready models starting from just $99 right here. Just make sure you hit up all of the details on JBL’s latest portable Bluetooth speaker lineup as well.

More on the JBL Charge 4:

Introducing the JBL Charge 4 portable Bluetooth speaker with full-spectrum, powerful sound and a built-in power bank for charging your devices. A high-capacity 7500mAh rechargeable Li-ion battery provides up to 20 hours of playtime and the speaker carries a convenient USB charge out to quickly charge your devices so you will never run out of power again. And with a rugged design, IPX7 waterproof rated exterior, together with JBL Connect+ it will elevate your listening to the next level

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!