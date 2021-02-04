FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

JBL’s waterproof Charge 4 Bluetooth Speaker with 20-hr. playback now $120 (Reg. $180)

-
Portable Bluetooth Speakerswootjbl
Reg. $180 $120

Today only, Woot is offering the JBL Charge 4 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $119.99 with free Prime shipping. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly as much as $180 and currently on sale for $140 at Amazon, today’s offer is as much as $60 in savings, matching our previous mention, and the best we can find. Alongside its IPX7 waterproof rating (great at the beach or by the pool), this model sports 20-hours of playback via its built-in rechargeable 7500mAH battery and can also charge your devices via its USB port. Not only can your connect two smartphone or tablets as audio sources, but with JBL Connect+ you can also link together multiple JBL speakers for a much bigger sound as well. Rated 4+ stars from over 22,000 Amazon customers. More details below. 

A solid alternative to today’s lead deal would be something like the OontZ Angle 3 Portable Bluetooth Speaker at under $25 Prime shipped. This one carries stellar ratings from over 116,000 Amazon customers and is among the best budget-friendly speakers out there. It’s not quite as waterproof with an IPX5 rating, but it will certainly get the job done for drastically less cash. 

If you would prefer more of a home theater or desktop audio upgrade, check out these deals on the Klipsch ProMedia THX speakers and Klipsch’s cherry wood-style bookshelf options. We also just recently spotted a new Sonos refurbished sale with plenty of AirPlay 2-ready models starting from just $99 right here. Just make sure you hit up all of the details on JBL’s latest portable Bluetooth speaker lineup as well. 

More on the JBL Charge 4:

Introducing the JBL Charge 4 portable Bluetooth speaker with full-spectrum, powerful sound and a built-in power bank for charging your devices. A high-capacity 7500mAh rechargeable Li-ion battery provides up to 20 hours of playtime and the speaker carries a convenient USB charge out to quickly charge your devices so you will never run out of power again. And with a rugged design, IPX7 waterproof rated exterior, together with JBL Connect+ it will elevate your listening to the next level

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Portable Bluetooth Speakers

Portable Bluetooth speakers are one of the easiest and most cost-efficient ways to wirelessly stream your favorite music, podcasts, and internet radio from any smartphone,…

woot

jbl

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

KitchenAid Multi-Function Can Opener now $12 (37% off) ...
Secure your home with smart locks priced from just $30 ...
Smartphone Accessories: Tribit StormBox Micro Speaker $...
JBL’s Xtreme 2 Portable Bluetooth Speaker serenad...
Jump-start your smart home with Sengled’s 2-bulb ...
JBL intros new vintage-style, milled aluminum amplifier...
Best of Black Friday 2020 – home audio: Sonos Move $1...
Samsung’s Galaxy Buds Live include an official 9W Qi ...
Show More Comments

Related

Save 33%

JBL’s Xtreme 2 Portable Bluetooth Speaker serenades you at 33% off, now $200

$200 Learn More
58% off

Smartphone Accessories: Tribit StormBox Micro Speaker $35 (Save 30%), more

From $5 Learn More
50% off

J.Crew Factory takes up to 50% off sitewide + extra 15% off orders of $100+

+ 15% off Learn More
50% off

PowerA Nintendo Switch controllers and accessories up to 50% off, deals from $15

From $15 Learn More
Reg. $16

elago’s Mini Car Case protects your AirPods with a unique design at $12.50

$12.50 Learn More
Save 37%

Upgrade your kitchen with Amazon’s 3-Tier Rolling Cart: $35.50 (Save 37%, All-time low)

$35.50 Learn More
45% off

Smartphone Accessories: RAVPower MagSafe Charger $25 (Save 30%), more

From $11 Learn More
Reg. $13

Adorable Yarn Yoshi amiibo now available at $7 via GameStop for your collection (Reg. $13)

$7 Learn More