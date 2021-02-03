FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Sonos launches refurbished sale: Beam $319, One $159, more from $99

-
AmazonHome TheaterSonos
Show now From $99

Sonos is currently offering its Beam AirPlay 2 Soundbar in certified refurbished condition for $319.20 shipped. Down from the original $399 price tag and what you’ll currently pay for a new condition model at Amazon, today’s offer is matching our previous mention for the best price in over two months. Sonos Beam delivers a compact way to upgrade your TV’s built-in speakers without sacrificing on features. It packs AirPlay 2 functionality alongside built-in Alexa and integration with the rest of the Sonos lineup. Over 3,900 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating and you can learn more in our hands-on review. Includes a full 1-year warranty. Head below the fold for more from $99.

Also on sale, you can score the refurbished Sonos One for $159. Down from its original $199 price tag, today’s offer is matching our previous mention for one of the best prices to date. Whether you’re already invested in a Sonos setup or want to dive in for the first time, this speaker delivers AirPlay 2 alongside direct integration with Alexa and Assistant, as well as multi-room audio support. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Or if adding some surround sound to the home theater is what you’re after, just opt for the Sonos Play:1, which is marked down to $99 from its original $199 going rate.

But if you’re in the market for a new centerpiece to your movie-watching setup, we just stopped a collection of Fire TV models on sale from $100, delivering as much as 33% in savings. Then check out all of the other markdowns in our home theater guide.

Sonos Beam features:

Experience incredible sound while streaming watching TV and movies, streaming music, enjoying podcasts and audiobooks, or playing video games all with voice control. Amazon Alexa is built right in so you can play music, check news, set alarms, and more, completely hands free. At just 25.6 inches, Beam won’t hang off furniture or block the TV. Go from unboxing to listening in minutes with just two cords and automatic remote detection.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Theater

Sonos

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Stop cutting the veggies by hand, Mueller Austria’...
Save 20% on LEGO Star Wars, Minecraft, Super Mario, and...
Upgrade your Mac’s audio with Klipsch ProMedia TH...
Mpow’s highly-rated iPhone/Android car mount hits...
Outfit your home with a premium Amazon Rivet Mirror or ...
Save up to 42% on Garmin smartwatches: fenix 6S $170 of...
Razer’s Kishi Android mobile controller drops to ...
Marvel Villainous Strategy Game hits Amazon low at $25....
Show More Comments

Related

From $380

Woot discounts latest iPad Pro, LG UltraFine 5K monitors, more from $380 (Refurb)

Shop now Learn More
Reg. $30

Stop cutting the veggies by hand, Mueller Austria’s Slicer will do it for $22.50 (Reg. $30)

$22.50 Learn More
20% off

Save 20% on LEGO Star Wars, Minecraft, Super Mario, and more from $12

From $12 Learn More
Reg. $149

Upgrade your Mac’s audio with Klipsch ProMedia THX speakers at Amazon low of $106.50

$106.50 Learn More
40% off

Mpow’s highly-rated iPhone/Android car mount hits Amazon all-time low at under $12

$12 Learn More
21% off

Outfit your home with a premium Amazon Rivet Mirror or Ceramic Lamp from $32 (Up to 21% off)

From $32 Learn More
42% off

Save up to 42% on Garmin smartwatches: fenix 6S $170 off, more from $170

From $170 Learn More
New low

Razer’s Kishi Android mobile controller drops to new low at Amazon of just $67

$67 Learn More