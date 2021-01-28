Klipsch’s cherry wood-style bookshelf speakers up to $200 off, now $219 shipped

Adorama is now offering a pair of the Klipsch Reference Premiere RP-150M 2-Way Bookshelf Speakers for $219 shipped. This is as much as $200 in savings, $96 below Amazon’s price, and matching our previous mention. Whether it’s for the living room or your office/desk setup, this is a great way to enhance your audio quality with some pro speakers that have those classy wooden-style accents. Features include 1-inch linear travel suspension titanium tweeters, 5.25-inch spun copper cerametallic cone woofers, and the flexible grilles that magnetically detach for a different look and light cleaning. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds at Amazon. More details below.

A solid alternative that comes in at more than half the price is the Polk Audio T15 100 Watt Home Theater Bookshelf Speakers. You can score a pair of these for $99 and they carry impressive 4+ star ratings from over 6,100 Amazon customers. This set provides a similar bookshelf style, but whichever monitors you go with, make sure you grab some extra speaker wire so you can get them positioned exactly the way you like.

We have plenty of notable home theater and audio deals to browse through today. Those include the Polk MagniFi sound bars from $149, a new all-time low on Amazon’s Fire TV Blaster, and Hisense’s 55-inch Android-powered 4K TV. But you’ll also want to check out the new React Soundbar, wireless speakers, and subwoofer Polk unveiled this week as well.

More on the Klipsch 2-Way Bookshelf Speakers:

The Reference Premiere RP-150M monitors are equipped with copper Cerametallic woofers and a Hybrid Tractrix Horn to deliver an unsurpassed listening experience. We’ve paired an all-new, premium wood grain polymer veneer with a brushed polymer veneer to add a more modern aesthetic for the Reference Premiere system. The clean, seamless lines of these speakers allow them to be incorporated into any decor.

