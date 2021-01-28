FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Klipsch’s cherry wood-style bookshelf speakers up to $200 off, now $219 shipped

-
Home TheaterAdoramaklipsch
Reg. $315+ $219

Adorama is now offering a pair of the Klipsch Reference Premiere RP-150M 2-Way Bookshelf Speakers for $219 shipped. This is as much as $200 in savings, $96 below Amazon’s price, and matching our previous mention. Whether it’s for the living room or your office/desk setup, this is a great way to enhance your audio quality with some pro speakers that have those classy wooden-style accents. Features include 1-inch linear travel suspension titanium tweeters, 5.25-inch spun copper cerametallic cone woofers, and the flexible grilles that magnetically detach for a different look and light cleaning. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds at Amazon. More details below. 

A solid alternative that comes in at more than half the price is the Polk Audio T15 100 Watt Home Theater Bookshelf Speakers. You can score a pair of these for $99 and they carry impressive 4+ star ratings from over 6,100 Amazon customers. This set provides a similar bookshelf style, but whichever monitors you go with, make sure you grab some extra speaker wire so you can get them positioned exactly the way you like. 

We have plenty of notable home theater and audio deals to browse through today. Those include the Polk MagniFi sound bars from $149, a new all-time low on Amazon’s Fire TV Blaster, and Hisense’s 55-inch Android-powered 4K TV. But you’ll also want to check out the new React Soundbar, wireless speakers, and subwoofer Polk unveiled this week as well. 

More on the Klipsch 2-Way Bookshelf Speakers:

The Reference Premiere RP-150M monitors are equipped with copper Cerametallic woofers and a Hybrid Tractrix Horn to deliver an unsurpassed listening experience. We’ve paired an all-new, premium wood grain polymer veneer with a brushed polymer veneer to add a more modern aesthetic for the Reference Premiere system. The clean, seamless lines of these speakers allow them to be incorporated into any decor.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Home Theater

Adorama

klipsch

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Upgrade the home theater with Polk MagniFi sound bars f...
Amazon’s Fire TV Blaster falls to a new all-time ...
Polk expands home theater stable with React Soundbar, w...
Hisense’s 55-inch Android-powered 4K TV falls to ...
D’Angelico’s gorgeous Dark Cherry Burst Aco...
Amazon’s Fire TV Stick Lite falls to second-best ...
Roku’s Smart Soundbar delivers AirPlay 2, HomeKit...
Sonos backs this AirPlay-enabled home theater Kit at $6...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $150

Score a pair of Mackie’s latest CR4-X Speakers and upgrade your workstation for $129

$129 Learn More
Reg. $50

Amazon’s Vacuum Seal System preserves frozen meat for three years: $39 (New low)

$39 Learn More
Save 25%

Outfit your Z-Wave setup with dimmer switches, smoke alarms, more from $30 (Save up to 25%)

From $30 Learn More
Up to 30% off

Illuminate your home with dimmable Govee LED lamps priced as low as $29

From $29 Learn More
30% off

Disney’s buy one get one for $5 plushy sale + free shipping for today only

BOGO $5 Learn More
Reg. $200+

Up your recording quality with this tube studio mic bundle at $170 shipped (Reg. $200+)

$170 Learn More

The Division 2 slated to receive 4K60 upgrade for PS5 and XSX next week

Learn More
Reg. $1+

Best Android app deals of the day: Speedometer GPS Pro, QR and Barcode Scanner PRO, more

FREE+ Learn More