Upgrade your Mac’s audio with Klipsch ProMedia THX speakers at Amazon low of $106.50

Amazon is offering the Klipsch ProMedia 2.1 THX Certified Computer Speaker System for $106.41 shipped. For comparison, it goes for $149 direct and $140 at Walmart with today’s deal marking a new Amazon low that we’ve tracked. While most computers today come with some sort of built-in speaker system, they’re generally not the best. This setup includes a 3-piece kit with two satellite speakers and a subwoofer for THX-certified audio. There’s a 200W digital hybrid amplifier here that delivers stunning sound to your ears. Plus, with a 31Hz to 20kHz frequency response range, this is ready to handle anything you throw at it. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

If THX-certified audio just isn’t something that you’re worried about, opt for the Logitech Z207 Speaker System instead. It’s available on Amazon for just $44, which saves you well over 50% from today’s lead deal. Just keep in mind there’s no dedicated sub here, as it’s just a 2-piece speaker system.

Looking for something even more budget-focused? Well, the Creative Pebble is a great alternative. It’s much smaller than the option from Logitech, and of course, lacks the dedicated sub and THX-certification from Klipsch, but, at just $20, it’s a great way to save some cash and still enjoy an upgraded audio experience at your desk.

More about the Klipsch ProMedia Speaker System:

THX-certified, three-piece computer audio system

Exclusive Klipsch MicroTractrix Horn maximizes digital technologies such as CDs, MP3 downloads, and streaming radio programs

200-watt digital hybrid amplifier driven ProMedia 21 incorporates a convenient headphone jack as well as a miniplug input

Compatible with laptop, smartphone, tablet and other devices via a headphone Jack and mini plug input

31 Hz to 20 kHz frequency response range

