Get in the juicer game for just $50 with this steel centrifugal extractor at 50% off

Today only, the official Best Buy eBay store is now offering the Bella Pro Series Centrifugal Juice Extractor for $49.99 shipped. Also matched as part of its Deals of the Day. Regularly $100, today’s offer is a straight 50% price drop and the lowest total we can find. Similar Bella models on Amazon start at $70 and go up from there. This model features five speed settings to extract both fruits and vegetables down to smooth juice you won’t get from most typical blenders. The 1000-watt motor is complemented by a 3-inch chute feed, dishwasher-safe parts for easy clean-ups, and a titanium coated mesh filter to provide “durability.” A juice jar and cleaning brush are included. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. More details below.

While it’s hard to recommend models all that much more affordable in the juicer category, this Aicook model is regularly $53 and currently has a $10 on-page coupon you can clip to knock the total down to $43 shipped. That’s an impressively low price tag for a juicer with a 4+ star rating from over 4,500 Amazon customers. It even ships with a 2-year replacement part warranty and features a similar stainless steel exterior.

While we are talking household upgrades at a discount, be sure to head over to our home goods deal hub for everything else we spotted today. just some of those options include Amazon’s weighted blanket sale, today’s Home Depot patio sale, the CRAFTSMAN Brushless Impact Driver, and much more. Just remember, we are also still tracking some notable offers on KitchenAid kitchenware accessories starting from $12 as well.

More on the Bella Pro Series Centrifugal Juicer:

Create a fresh and tasty beverage with this BELLA Pro five-speed digital juice extractor. The five speeds accommodate a wide range of fruits and vegetables, and the titanium coated mesh offers durability. This BELLA Pro five-speed digital juice extractor boasts an anti-drip spout to prevent spilling and leaking, while the dishwasher-safe parts simplify the cleanup process.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

