FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Lenovo’s 10-inch Chromebook Duet falls to new Amazon low at $240 (Save 20%)

-
AmazonChromebooklenovo
Reg. $299 $240

Amazon currently offers the Lenovo 10-inch Chromebook Duet for $240.06 shipped. Usually fetching $299, today’s offer is $9 under Best Buy’s competing discount, comes within $2.50 of our previous mention, and is the third-best discount to date. This is also a new Amazon low. Lenovo’s 10-inch Duet delivers Chrome OS alongside a touchscreen display and 2-in-1 design. Powered by a 2GHz processor, you’re also going to benefit from a detachable keyboard and USB-C connectivity, as well as 128GB of onboard storage and 4GB of RAM. Over 1,000 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating, which largely agrees with our hands-on review. Head below for more.

Use a portion of your savings to grab Anker’s PowerExpand+ USB-C Hub and upgrade your new Chromebook. With seven different ports, you’ll be able to bring HDMI, SD card readers, USB-A and more into the mix with a single cable. It’ll only set you back $28 right now at Amazon and with over 2,600 customers having left a review, it carries a 4.6/5 star rating.

Don’t forget that we’re still tracking a $60 discount on Lenovo’s Chromebook S345 which is currently marked down to $269. That’s alongside all of the other offers in our Chromebook guide, including various Samsung models on sale from $180.

Lenovo 10-inch Chromebook Duet features:

Work on pending assignments while on the move with this Lenovo Chromebook Duet. The 10.1-inch touch screen provides an interactive user experience, while the 128GB of internal storage offer ample space for apps and media files. This Lenovo Chromebook Duet features a MediaTek Helio P60T processor and 4GB of RAM for effortless multitasking.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Chromebook

lenovo

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Beats Pill+ charges with Lightning, wields a 12-hour ba...
CamelBak’s Chute Mag 25-oz. water bottle falls to...
Bundle GoPro HERO9 Black with its Adventure Kit at $399...
CRAFTSMAN’s Brushless Impact Driver Kit is ready ...
Best-selling FLYBIRD adjustable weight bench now down a...
Save up to $87 on NETGEAR Orbi mesh Wi-Fi 6 systems sta...
Pocket an 80-inch screen with Optoma’s 14-ounce M...
HomeKit adorns meross’ Smart Garage Door Opener, ...
Show More Comments

Related

Save 24%

Save up to 24% on Samsung Chromebooks on sale from $180

From $180 Learn More
Reg. $180

Beats Pill+ charges with Lightning, wields a 12-hour battery, more: $126 at Amazon (Reg. $180)

$126 Learn More

Lee x H&M Collaboration debut a new denim collection, prices start at just $13

From $13 Learn More
Reg. $14

CamelBak’s Chute Mag 25-oz. water bottle falls to under $7 Prime shipped (50% off) + more

$7 Learn More
$100 off

Bundle GoPro HERO9 Black with its Adventure Kit at $399 (Save $100), more

From $399 Learn More

Green Deals: Anker’s solar-powered portable battery hits $30, more

Learn More
Reg. $119

CRAFTSMAN’s Brushless Impact Driver Kit is ready for tight work spaces: $89 (Reg. $119)

$89 Learn More
Reg. $175

Best-selling FLYBIRD adjustable weight bench now down at $127.50 (Reg. up to $175), more

$127.50 Learn More