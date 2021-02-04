Logitech’s popular BRIO Webcam elevates your Zoom calls with 4K at $152 (Save 24%)

Lenovo currently offers the Logitech BRIO 4K Ultra HD Webcam for $151.99 shipped when code EXTRAFIVE has been applied at checkout. Down from its usual $199 going rate that you’ll find at Amazon and Best Buy, today’s offer is good for a 24% price cut, comes within $2 of the all-time low, and is the best we’ve seen in months. Whether it’s for stepping up the Zoom call game or ensuring your Twitch streams are even higher quality, the Logitech BRIO Ultra HD Webcam delivers 4K HDR recording. Alongside both Mac and Windows support, you’ll find adjustable exposure settings, stereo microphones, and an adjustable mount design. Over 4,000 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating. Head below for more.

If you can live without bringing 4K image quality to your Zoom calls, going with this more affordable 1080p webcam from Aukey lets you save even more. It’s currently down to $28 at Amazon and arrives with stereo microphones, USB connectivity, and a widescreen field of view. While it won’t step up your workstation in quite the same way as the lead deal, this alternative will let you make out for quite a bit less. Not to mention, it comes backed by a 4.1/5 star rating from over 7,600 customers.

Then hit up our Mac accessories guide for even more ways to elevate your workstation. There is still a chance to score up to 30% in savings on LG 4K monitors, UltraWides, and gaming displays from $227, but you’ll also find Klipsch ProMedia THX speakers at $106 and more.

Logitech BRIO 4K Webcam features:

Start your own podcast with this Logitech 4K Pro webcam, and let RightLight 3 and HDR technology show off your best angle. Automatic login and facial recognition get your webcam up and running from the moment you turn your computer on, and this Logitech 4K Pro webcam has 5x digital zoom for tight video shots.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!