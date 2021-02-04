FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Logitech’s popular BRIO Webcam elevates your Zoom calls with 4K at $152 (Save 24%)

-
mac accessoriesLogitechlenovo
Reg. $199 $152

Lenovo currently offers the Logitech BRIO 4K Ultra HD Webcam for $151.99 shipped when code EXTRAFIVE has been applied at checkout. Down from its usual $199 going rate that you’ll find at Amazon and Best Buy, today’s offer is good for a 24% price cut, comes within $2 of the all-time low, and is the best we’ve seen in months. Whether it’s for stepping up the Zoom call game or ensuring your Twitch streams are even higher quality, the Logitech BRIO Ultra HD Webcam delivers 4K HDR recording. Alongside both Mac and Windows support, you’ll find adjustable exposure settings, stereo microphones, and an adjustable mount design. Over 4,000 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating. Head below for more.

If you can live without bringing 4K image quality to your Zoom calls, going with this more affordable 1080p webcam from Aukey lets you save even more. It’s currently down to $28 at Amazon and arrives with stereo microphones, USB connectivity, and a widescreen field of view. While it won’t step up your workstation in quite the same way as the lead deal, this alternative will let you make out for quite a bit less. Not to mention, it comes backed by a 4.1/5 star rating from over 7,600 customers.

Then hit up our Mac accessories guide for even more ways to elevate your workstation. There is still a chance to score up to 30% in savings on LG 4K monitors, UltraWides, and gaming displays from $227, but you’ll also find Klipsch ProMedia THX speakers at $106 and more.

Logitech BRIO 4K Webcam features:

Start your own podcast with this Logitech 4K Pro webcam, and let RightLight 3 and HDR technology show off your best angle. Automatic login and facial recognition get your webcam up and running from the moment you turn your computer on, and this Logitech 4K Pro webcam has 5x digital zoom for tight video shots.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

mac accessories

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's…

Logitech

lenovo

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Upgrade your Mac’s audio with Klipsch ProMedia TH...
Save up to 30% on LG 4K monitors, UltraWides, gaming di...
Save on Twelve South gear: BookArc $40, StayGo Hub $60,...
G-Technology’s Thunderbolt 3 Hard Drive systems on sa...
Kensington’s Thunderbolt 3 dock falls to new all-...
Lenovo’s Chromebook S345 packs a 14-inch 1080p di...
Anker’s 13-in-1 USB-C Dock strikes new low of $14...
Logitech’s MX Master 2S gives your home office an...
Show More Comments

Related

New Logitech webcam portfolio boasts 4K resolution, ‘lossless’ 5x optical zoom, more

Learn More

Best of 9to5Toys: Apple Watch Series 6/SE up to $250 off, AirPods Pro $179, official iPhone cases from $17, more

Learn More
Review

Review: Hands-on with the ClearOne Unite 10 entry-level 1080p30 webcam [Video]

Learn More
45% off

Smartphone Accessories: RAVPower MagSafe Charger $25 (Save 30%), more

From $11 Learn More
Reg. $13

Adorable Yarn Yoshi amiibo now available at $7 via GameStop for your collection (Reg. $13)

$7 Learn More
75% off

Kate Spade Surprise Sale takes up to 75% off handbags, wallets, accessories, more from $20

From $21 Learn More

LEGO expands Ideas lineup with upcoming Sonic the Hedgehog and The Starry Night sets

Read more Learn More
Reg. $1+

Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Hyperforma, Chef Umami, Battle Chasers Nightwar, more

FREE+ Learn More