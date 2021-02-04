FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Smartphone Accessories: RAVPower MagSafe Charger $25 (Save 30%), more

-
45% off From $11

TaoTronics (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon offers the RAVPower MagSafe Wireless Charger for $24.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Usually fetching $35, today’s offer saves you $10 and matches our previous mention for the Amazon low. RAVPower’s MagSafe-compatible Qi pad lets you take advantage of Apple’s new charging method on the iPhone 12 lineup at a more affordable price than its first-party accessory. It’ll magnetically snap to the back of your handset just the same and you’re also getting a 20W USB-C power adapter here to complete the package. Rated 4.8/5 stars from over 1,300 customers.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from yesterday:

New MagSafe technology perfectly snaps and centers to the charging coil on the back of the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max for secure wireless charging. A 20W USB C power adapter provides fast charging with either MagSafe chargers or USB C to Lightning cables, and all in a compact form – the same size as Apple’s 5W adapter. 

Suitable for use with Apple’s MagSafe cases; if your phone case isn’t made with MagSafe, please remove it for charging. Measures 62mm x 6.1mm and crafted with a lightweight aluminum base, this puck-sized charging pad sticks firmly to the back of your iPhone 12 and easily slips into your pocket.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

elago’s Mini Car Case protects your AirPods with a un...
Upgrade your kitchen with Amazon’s 3-Tier Rolling...
Adorable Yarn Yoshi amiibo now available at $7 via Game...
Kate Spade Surprise Sale takes up to 75% off handbags, ...
LEGO expands Ideas lineup with upcoming Sonic the Hedge...
Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Hyperforma, Che...
Today’s best game deals: Owlboy $15, Watch Dogs Legio...
Latest Anker sale discounts iPhone, iPad, and Mac acces...
Show More Comments

Related

50% off

Smartphone Accessories: Aukey 10000mAh USB-C Qi Power Bank $27 (33% off), more

From $13 Learn More
56% off

Smartphone Accessories: Seneo 10W 2-in-1 Qi Charging Stand $19.50 (Save 25%)

From $7 Learn More
50% off

Smartphone Accessories: 3-in-1 Qi Charging Station $14 (Save 46%), more

From $5 Learn More
50% off

Smartphone Accessories: Aluminum MagSafe Charging Stand $17, more

From $5 Learn More
58% off

Smartphone Accessories: Tribit StormBox Micro Speaker $35 (Save 30%), more

From $5 Learn More
Shop now

Latest Anker sale discounts iPhone, iPad, and Mac accessories from $11

From $11 Learn More
Reg. $16

elago’s Mini Car Case protects your AirPods with a unique design at $12.50

$12.50 Learn More
Save 37%

Upgrade your kitchen with Amazon’s 3-Tier Rolling Cart: $35.50 (Save 37%, All-time low)

$35.50 Learn More