FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

elago’s new multi-angle M5 iPhone stand falls to $15 with very first discount

-
AmazonSmartphone Accessorieselago
New low $15

elago’s official Amazon storefront is currently offering its new M5 Adjustable iPhone Stand for $14.99. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from $17, today’s offer is marking the very first price cut we’ve seen on the new release. Delivering a rubberized place for you to prop up an iPhone or other device, elago’s M5 stand features four ways to adjust the viewing angle to get things perfectly configured in you setup. We found that it brings Pro Display XDR vibes to your setup in our Tested with 9to5Toys review, which largely agrees with early Amazon ratings. Head below for more.

If you can live without the multiple points of articulation for getting the perfect viewing angle, this well-reviewed alternative from Nulaxy sells for $8.50 at Amazon and delivers an all-around similar experience. This stand does pack an aluminum build, but isn’t as flexible as the featured elago offering. There is however a 4.8/5 star rating from over 20,000 customers here to complete the package.

Speaking of elago deals, we’re currently still tracking one of the very first price cuts on its new MS2 MagSafe Charging Stand at $22. That’s alongside a unique way to bring some extra protection to your AirPods, with the brand’s Mini Car case falling to $12.50. Then be sure to check out all of the other offers in our smartphone accessories guide, as well.

elago M5 iPhone stand features:

Elago is back again with another awesome stand! Unlike our previous models, the new m5 stand is moveable to allow for optimum viewing angles at any surface level. The elago m5 stand is made from silicone, not metal. Most complaints about other stands are that they aren’t sturdy, have poor construction, and aren’t compatible with other devices. With the new m5 stand, you get a new desk accessory that is incredibly sturdy and well made. Due to the size of the arms that hold your device, almost all phone sizes are compatible – even some smaller tablets!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…

elago

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Save up to 30% on Razer RGB gaming headsets, speakers, ...
This 196-foot laser measure has hit $18 Prime shipped (...
Chamberlain’s smartphone-controlled garage door o...
Zoom downtown at 18 MPH with Swagtron’s Swagger 5...
Save up to 30% on TP-Link Wi-Fi 6 routers, mesh systems...
Expand your audio setup with Philips’ SHP-9600 op...
Walker Edison’s Hollin Coffee Table drops to $19...
Amazon’s best-selling string lights fall 30%, gra...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $25

elago’s MS2 MagSafe Charging Stand sees very first discount to $22

$22 Learn More
Review

Tested: elago M5 stand for iPhone delivers Pro Display XDR vibes

Learn More
50% off

Smartphone Accessories: Aluminum MagSafe Charging Stand $17, more

From $5 Learn More
Reg. $16

elago’s Mini Car Case protects your AirPods with a unique design at $12.50

$12.50 Learn More
$100 off

Today only, this 8-channel 1TB home security system comes with six cameras at $100 off

$249 Learn More
Save 30%

Save up to 30% on Razer RGB gaming headsets, speakers, keyboards, more from $48

From $48 Learn More
28% off

This 196-foot laser measure has hit $18 Prime shipped (Amazon low, Save 28%)

$18 Learn More
85% off

Magazine deals from $4.50/yr.: Wired, Women’s Health, Bon Appetit, more

$4.50/yr. Learn More