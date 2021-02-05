It is now time to head into the weekend with all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals. This morning saw some big-time deals on Apple’s latest iPad Air, but for now we are turning our attention to Apple’s digital storefronts and all of Friday’s most notable game and app deals. These include everything from This of War of Mine and Muse Dash to the hocus puzzler and Swift Miles – Mileage Tracker along with some freebies for the kids and more. Head below the fold for a closer look at all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: StoryToys Haunted House: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: StoryToys Little Mermaid: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: StoryToys Hansel and Gretel: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Swift Miles – Mileage Tracker: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Baby Connect (Baby Tracker): FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Magnifying Glass & Flash Light: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: hocus.: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: This War of Mine: $2 (Reg. $14)

iOS Universal: Muse Dash: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Buffer Editor – Code Editor: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Wenjia: $1 (Reg. $2)

Today’s best game deals: FIFA 21 from $19, Mega Man 11 $15, Sekiro GOTY $39, more

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: Chef Umami: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Hyperforma: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: iColorama S: $5 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Incredibox: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Last Colossus: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Syntronik: $8 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: RCIS Study Guide: $6 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: SampleTank: $13 (Reg. $25)

iOS Universal: Battle Chasers: Nightwar: $4 (Reg. $10)

Mac: The Dark Eye – Chains of Satinav: $1 (Reg. $20)

More on This War of Mine:

In This War Of Mine you do not play as an elite soldier, rather a group of civilians trying to survive in a besieged city; struggling with lack of food, medicine and constant danger from snipers and hostile scavengers. The game provides an experience of war seen from an entirely new angle. The pace of This War of Mine is imposed by the day and night cycle. During the day snipers outside stop you from leaving your refuge, so you need to focus on maintaining your hideout: crafting, trading and taking care of your survivors. At night, take one of your civilians on a mission to scavenge through a set of unique locations for items that will help you stay alive.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!