Today’s best game deals: FIFA 21 from $19, Mega Man 11 $15, Sekiro GOTY $39, more

As part of today’s best game deals, we have now spotted some notable deals on FIFA 21. Target is offering physical copies on Xbox and PS4 for $19.99 with free shipping in orders over $35, or $18.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Amazon has Xbox One/Series X copies at $19.88 and GameStop is offering the Switch version for $19.99. Regularly up to $60 and more recently closer to $30 at Amazon, today’s offers are the lowest we can find and a great chance to add this one to your game library. As both the Target and Amazon listings point out, this purchase will net you the game on previous and next-generation hardware. Along with FIFA 21 Ultimate Team and the updated FIFA 21 Career Mode, this one will also set you loose on the streets around the world for some small-sided football as well. Down below, you’ll find the rest of today’s deals including Mega Man 11, Watch Dogs: Legion, Nintendo Ring Fit Adventure, Titanfall 2: Ultimate, God of War Digital Deluxe, Sekiro GOTY Edition, and much more.
Digital Sales and More:
- NEW Nintendo Mega Man sale up to 50% off
- PSN Critics’ Choice sale starting from just $4
- January PS4/PS5 PlayStation Plus FREE games
- PlayStation Plus from $32 (Reg. up to $60)
- Xbox Series X: Unboxing ‘world’s most powerful console’
- PlayStation 5: Unboxing and first impressions
Today’s best game deals:
- Mega Man 11 $15 (Reg. $30)
- Mega Man 30th Anniversary Xbox $40 (Reg. $60)
- Nintendo Ring Fit Adventure $70 (Reg. $80)
- Titanfall 2: Ultimate $4.50 (Reg. $30)
- God of War Digital Deluxe $20 (Reg. $30)
- Plus FREE 4K PS5 update
- Owlboy on Nintendo Switch $15 (Reg. $25)
- Sekiro GOTY Edition $39 (Reg. $60)
- Watch Dogs: Legion $30 (Reg. $60)
- Judgment $22 (Reg. $40+)
- Rage 2 Deluxe Edition $13 (Reg. $30)
- Final Fantasy VII Remake $30 (Reg. $60)
- Also matched at Amazon
- Ghost of Tsushima $40 (Reg. $60)
- Spelunky 2 $14 (Reg. $20)
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition $54 (Reg. $60)
- with Xbox Game Pass/EA Play membership
- More details right here
- Uncharted 4 Thief’s End $10 (Reg. $20)
- Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild $40 (Reg. $60)
- Super Bomberman R Switch $15 (Reg. $20)
- Mega Man Xbox franchise sale from $6
- Mega Man X Legacy Collection $10 (Reg. $20)
- Mega Man 30th Anniversary Bundle $40 (Reg. $60)
- Also matched on Xbox
- ŌKAMI HD Xbox $10 (Reg. $20)
- Collection of Mana $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Matched at Best Buy
- Dragon Quest XI S $45 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario Bros. U: Deluxe $45 (Reg. $60)
- Or under $43 for RedCard holders
- Borderlands Legendary Collection $25 (Reg. $50)
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla $40 (Reg. $60)
- Shadow of the Colossus $13 (Reg. $20)
- XCOM 2 Collection Switch $20 (Reg. $40+)
- Castlevania Anniversary Collection $5 (Reg. $20)
- Contra Anniversary Collection $5 (Reg. $20)
- Resident Evil Village PS4 & PS5 Demo FREE
- Scroll down for demo listing
- The Evil Within $8 (Reg. $20)
- Mafia Definitive Edition $30 (Reg. $40)
- Hitman 3 $50 (Reg. $60)
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate $40 (Reg. $60)
- On PS5 and Series X/S
- Kingdom Hearts Melody of Memory $45 (Reg. $60)
Pre-orders:
- Resident Evil Village pre-order from $60
- Xbox and PlayStation
- MLB The Show 2021 pre-orders from $60
- Now on both PlayStation and Xbox
- Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury pre-order $60
- Space Invaders Forever pre-order $30
- Monster Hunter Rise pre-order $60
- Nier Replicant Ver.1.22474487139 pre-order $60
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake pre-order $40
- New Pokémon Snap pre-order $60
- Far Cry 6 pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga $50 (Reg. $60)
Console wars rage on as Sony officially confirms over 4.5 million in PS5 sales
MLB The Show 21 comes to Xbox for first time in April
Mass Effect trilogy goes 4K in May [Video]
Sony issues FREE 4K 60fps God of War update for PlayStation 5 gamers
FREE Rocket League Super Bowl content on the way: Gridiron mode, more
An icon gets reborn in Apex Legends Season 8 with King’s Canyon overhaul
The Division 2 slated to receive 4K60 upgrade for PS5 and XSX next week
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!