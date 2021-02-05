Today’s best game deals: FIFA 21 from $19, Mega Man 11 $15, Sekiro GOTY $39, more

As part of today’s best game deals, we have now spotted some notable deals on FIFA 21. Target is offering physical copies on Xbox and PS4 for $19.99 with free shipping in orders over $35, or $18.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Amazon has Xbox One/Series X copies at $19.88 and GameStop is offering the Switch version for $19.99. Regularly up to $60 and more recently closer to $30 at Amazon, today’s offers are the lowest we can find and a great chance to add this one to your game library. As both the Target and Amazon listings point out, this purchase will net you the game on previous and next-generation hardware. Along with FIFA 21 Ultimate Team and the updated FIFA 21 Career Mode, this one will also set you loose on the streets around the world for some small-sided football as well. Down below, you’ll find the rest of today’s deals including Mega Man 11, Watch Dogs: Legion, Nintendo Ring Fit Adventure, Titanfall 2: Ultimate, God of War Digital Deluxe, Sekiro GOTY Edition, and much more.

Digital Sales and More:

Today’s best game deals:

Pre-orders:

Console wars rage on as Sony officially confirms over 4.5 million in PS5 sales

MLB The Show 21 comes to Xbox for first time in April

Mass Effect trilogy goes 4K in May [Video]

FREE Rocket League Super Bowl content on the way: Gridiron mode, more

An icon gets reborn in Apex Legends Season 8 with King’s Canyon overhaul

The Division 2 slated to receive 4K60 upgrade for PS5 and XSX next week

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!