Kids’ toy sets from $5 Prime shipped: Melissa & Doug, Paw Patrol, Green Toys, more

Amazon is now offering the Melissa & Doug Grocery Store Set for $14.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly as much as $30, today’s offer is up to $15 in savings and a new Amazon all-time low. This is a great little imaginative play set that will be a perfect add-on to the larger Melissa & Doug Grocery setup, or on its own. It is a 70-piece set comprised of everything from an apron and pretend food items to a conveyor belt divider and play money. It is designed for “hours of social-skill-developing role play” and “creativity-sparking” activities alongside its 4+ star rating from nearly 4,000 Amazon customers. Head below for more kids’ toy deals from $5.

More kids’ toy deals:

Soaking of deals for your little monsters, be sure to dive into today’s Amazon Osmo STEAM kit sale for up to 50% off and offers from just $28. You’ll find some great iPad and Amazon Fire tablet deals on tap today. Just be sure to check out the ongoing Kindle Kids tablet offers right here and this bunk/loft-style bed frame while you’re at it.

More on the Melissa & Doug Grocery Store Set:

70-PIECE GROCERY STORE SET: The Melissa & Doug Fresh Mart Grocery Store Companion Collection contains 70 pieces of grocery store accessories kids 3 and older need to stock shelves and get shopping.

ROLE PLAY ACCESSORIES: Children will enjoy hours of social-skill-developing role play with common grocery store items, including an apron, conveyor belt divider bar, shopping bag, play money, cards, and coupons.

READY FOR SHOPPING: Also included are 5 grocery boxes and 3 grocery cans with lids; a grab-and-go rack with gum, lip balm, granola bar, gift cards; and signs.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!