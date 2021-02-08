FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Osmo iPad and Fire tablet STEAM kits up to 50% off with deals from $28 at Amazon

Amazon is now offering a series of notable deals on Osmo STEAM learning and coding kits for iPad and Amazon Fire devices. These are great add-ons for youngsters with access to a tablet and make for a particularly fun early learning experience. One standout is the Osmo Genius Starter Kit for iPad at $49.99 shipped. Price automatically drops in the cart. Regularly $100, today’s offer is a solid 50% price drop and one of the lowest prices we have ever tracked at Amazon. This kit includes the Osmo Base and Reflector for iPad, Tangram pieces, numbers tiles, words tiles, stackable storage for each game, and five game apps. The whole system is focused on combining a series of physical pieces with digital elements to promote “problem-solving skills, puzzles, math, freehand drawing, listening skills, physics, spelling, and vocabulary.” Rated 4+ stars from over 3,800 Amazon customers. Head below for more Osmo deals. 

More Amazon Osmo deals:

Be sure to check out all of the ongoing iPad deals we have live right now in our Apple deal hub. Amazon also launched a Valentine’s Day Fire tablet sale today with deals starting from just $40 as well. 

Just make sure you check out our launch coverage for the WOWCUBE with 2x2x2 digital grid for STEM learning and all of the latest LEGO kits including the upcoming Sonic the Hedgehog set and our timely hands-on review for the LEGO flower bouquet

More on the Osmo Genius Starter Kit:

Fun-filled & award winning learning games. Children interact with actual hand held pieces & an iPad, bringing a child’s game pieces & actions to life (No WiFi necessary for game play). An Osmo Base is included, an iPad is not included, both are required for game play. Arrange puzzle pieces to match on-screen shapes (Tangram), solve creative physics puzzles by drawing lines or placing items in front of the screen (Newton), learn to draw anything with creative drawing skills (Masterpiece), add, count & multiply tiles to pop the number bubbles (Numbers), learn spelling & vocabulary with on-screen images (Words).

