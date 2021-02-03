FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Insignia’s 70-inch 4K Fire TV drops to $550 (Save $100), more from $100

Best Buy’s official Amazon storefront currently offers the Insignia 70-inch 4K Smart Fire TV Edition HDTV for $549.99 shipped. Usually selling for $650, today’s offer is good for a $100 discount, matches the second lowest price to date, and is the best we’ve seen since October. Upgrade your home theater with Insignia’s 70-inch 4K smart TV. Alongside its massive panel, there’s built-in Fire TV featues for watching all of your favorite streaming content and more. Plus, there’s Alexa control as well as three HDMI inputs. Over 9,100 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating. Head below for more Fire TV deals from $100.

Other Fire TV deals:

Don’t forget that we’re also still seeing a selection of Amazon Fire TV deals live right now from $22, with as much as 27% in savings to be had across the lineup. You’ll also find even more deals in our home theater guide, including Roku streaming media players from $25 and more.

Insignia 70-inch 4K Fire TV features:

When it’s movie night, you want easy access to all your favorite streaming services in one place. With the Insignia 70″ Class LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV Edition TV, you can watch thousands of movies, shows, channels and more with high clarity and up to 4K resolution. The TV comes equipped with an Alexa voice remote so you can easily navigate with just the sound of your voice. Pair with your Amazon Echo for a hands-free experience. You can also have peace of mind about your kids’ screen time with parental controls. This is the big screen that brings whole family together.

