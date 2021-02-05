Definitive Technology’s 3.1-Ch. soundbar has HDMI ARC + Chromecast at $500 (Reg. $600+)

Amazon is offering the Definitive Technology 3.1-Channel Home Theater Speaker System for $499.98 shipped. Also at Best Buy. For comparison, it has a retail price of $1,000, has gone for between $600 to $800 at Amazon, and today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. This ultra-slim soundbar is perfect for your minimal home theater. Measuring just 1.75-inches tall, it won’t stand-out and will easily blend in with your entertainment center. Plus, it features an 8-inch wireless subwoofer that will produce “deep, rumbling bass.” It offers HDMI ARC for easy use and even connects to Google Assistant for whole-home audio and voice commands. The built-in Chromecast makes it even easier to send content to the soundbar, as well. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

On a tighter budget? Well, check out VIZIO’s 2.1-channel soundbar setup. It’s 20-inches wide and a bit taller than today’s lead deal, so do keep that in mind. However, you’re losing out on the additional channel of audio as well as Chromecast being built-in. Coming in at $115, this is a way to save quite a bit and still enjoy upgraded audio in your home theater.

Don’t forget about the Sonos sale that we’re tracking right now. You’ll find multiple items here priced from as low as $99, with home theater and whole-home audio setups available. With the Beam down to $319, you’ll enjoy built-in Alexa, AirPlay 2, and much more with a compact form-factor that’s sure to impress come movie night.

More about Definitive Technology’s Soundbar:

AESTHETICALLY PLEASING ULTRA-SLIM PROFILE: At 1.75-inches, the Studio Slim’s low height does not block your TV and the brushed aluminum exteriors look plush & elegant, blending impeccably into any home environment

PRECISE, HIGH-RESOLUTION AUDIO: This 3.1 Channel Soundbar features 7 drivers (with Aluminum Dome Tweeters) packed with dedicated left, right & center channels, & powerful DSP-enhanced sound decoding. Enjoy sonic precision in all that you see, hear & feel

THE INCLUDED 8″ WIRELESS SUBWOOFER produces deep, rumbling bass filling your bedroom or living room with rich and immersive sound

