Apple Pencil 2 sees a rare discount to $104 (Reg. $129)

-
Reg. $129 $104

Verizon Wireless currently offers the second-generation Apple Pencil for $103.99 shipped. Down from the usual $129 going rate, today’s offer amounts to a particularly rare price cut on the latest iPad accessory and matches our previous Cyber Monday mention for the best price in the better part of a year.

Redesigned for the latest iPad Pro, the second-generation Apple Pencil improves on the original model with wireless charging, magnetic attachment, and a refreshed form-factor. Whether you’re looking to take notes, try your hand at crafting some digital art, or just want the precision of a stylus, Apple Pencil is a must-have for elevating your iPad experience.

If you’re still rocking an iPad that doesn’t support the latest stylus, going with the original Apple Pencil will let you make out for even less at $95. While the compatibility is different than the second-generation model, this one will work with the latest 10.2-inch iPad and other tablets in Apple’s stable.

Speaking of iPads, this morning saw Apple’s latest 10.2-inch model return to $299, marking one of the best prices yet at $49 off. But that’s alongside discounts on the most recent iPad Pro at $100 off and everything else you’ll find in our Apple guide today.

Apple Pencil 2 features:

The new Apple Pencil makes note-taking, writing, and drawing better than ever. It magnetically attaches to iPad Pro, charges wirelessly, and lets you change tools with a simple double tap. Intuitive, precise, and magical, the new Apple Pencil for iPad Pro makes note-taking, writing, and drawing even better. Apple Pencil magnetically attaches to iPad Pro and charges wirelessly, so it’s always ready when you need it.

