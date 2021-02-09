FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

eufy’s battery-powered 1080p Video Doorbell falls to $88 (Save 33%), more

EufyHome via Amazon currently offers its Battery Video Doorbell and Chime for $87.99 shipped when code EUFY8222 has been applied at checkout. Down from the usual $130 going rate, today’s offer comes within $8 of the all-time low, saves you 33%, and marks the second-best discount to date. Even though package deliveries have likely slowed down following the holidays, bringing a video doorbell into your space is a great option for added protection throughout the year. eufy’s model delivers 1080p recording alongside a slim battery-powered design with Alexa integration. That’s on top of local storage, human detection alerts, and the bundled chime accessory. Over 290 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Those looking to step up to higher resolution feeds can also save on eufy’s 2K Video Doorbell, which is marked down to $129.99 at Amazon with the on-page coupon. Down from $160, today’s offer is the second-best we’ve seen over the past several months, $10 under our previous mention, and a way to bring even more crisp r ecordings of your front door into an Alexa setup. You’ll find all of the same features noted above, just with 2K capabilities and without the battery-powered design. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

But if Siri integration is a must, don’t forget that we’re currently tracking a price cut on the eufy 2K Pan and Tilt HomeKit Camera at $40. That’s alongside these Arlo deals that start from $100, of which many will pair with your HomeKit setup. Then be sure to check out our smart home guide for even more ways to save.

eufy Battery Video Doorbell features:

Get a crisp 1080p-grade view of anyone who approaches your front door. The advanced WDR and 4:3 aspect ratio ensures you get a color accurate, head to toe image every time. The wire-free video doorbell and Wi-Fi chime form a closed, low-power wireless connection allowing for 120 days of flawless front door coverage from a single charge. Designed to protect your home as well as your wallet, eufy security products are one-time purchases that combine security with convenience.

