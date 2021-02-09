FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

OnePlus launches BOGO 50% off 8 smartphone Valentine’s Day sale at $500 off, more

OnePlus is kicking off its Valentine’s Day sale today headlined by a buy one get one 50% off promotion on its 8 128GB Android smartphone. Just add two of the devices to your cart and the total will drop to $898. Normally you’d pay $699 each, with today’s offer saving you $500 from the combined value here, beating our previous mention by $300, and matching the all-time low. 

Centered around a 6.55-inch AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate, OnePlus 8 is powered by a Snapdragon 865 and comes backed by 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Its glass design features a cutout on the back for a 48MP camera and additional UltraWide and telephoto sensors. Rated 4.5/5 stars from 1,400 shoppers and you can get a closer look in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

OnePlus Valentine’s Day deals:

Then be sure to check out all of the other Valentine’s Day discounts courteous OnePlus right here. Our Android guide is also packed today with some other notable offers, which are headlined by the very first price cuts on the new Galaxy S21/+/Ultra devices at $200 off. That’s alongside the discounts we spotted on Galaxy Note20 bundles at $300 off, as well as all of the best app and game deals right here.

OnePlus 8 features:

OnePlus 8 – Lead with Speed | 90 Hz Fluid 6.55″ Display – Smooth, Responsive, and Amazingly Vivid.| High-capacity 4510 mAh battery – Speed up your charge with Warp Charge 30T fast charging technology. | 48 MP Triple Camera – 48 MP main camera, 116° ultra wide angle camera and dedicated macro lens| 12 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage – Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 sets a new benchmark for performance. Features 5G connectivity.

