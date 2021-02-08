FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Best Android app deals of the day: BATTLESHIP, Monopoly, GAME OF LIFE, Cubasis 3, more

We are now ready to kick the week off in Android app deals with all of today’s most notable price drops. We have classic board games gone digital, a highly-rated music production suite, platformers, puzzlers, and even some freebies for the kids. More specifically, this afternoon’s collection is highlighted by titles like BATTLESHIP, Monopoly, THE GAME OF LIFE, Lovecraft’s Untold Stories, Peace, Death!, Cubasis 3, and much more. Head below for a closer look at all of today’s best Android game and app deals. 

Today’s Android hardware deals are headlined by the first notable price drops on Samsung’s all-new Galaxy S21/+/Ultra at up to $200 off. However, we also have some big-time deals on Samsung Galaxy Tab S7/+ as well as A7 models starting at $220 shipped, alongside a new all-time low on the Google Assistant-equipped Lenovo Smart Clock Essential. On the accessory side of things, we are now tracking a series of new Anker deals at Amazon from $16 along with everything in this morning’s roundup

Today’s best game deals: Assassin’s Creed Valhalla $30, Star Wars Squadrons $20, more

The official version of the classic Hasbro board game of naval combat is now on mobile! Challenge other players in Classic Mode or in the all-new Commanders Mode – a fast-paced, strategic and tactical variation. Play with unique naval commanders and use resources to activate powerful special abilities that will secure you a win as you wage war on the high seas.

