Pad & Quill’s new leather AirPods Max/Pro cases see first price drop from $42.50 (15% off)

Pad & Quill just unveiled its new leather AirPods Max Leather Case as well as the Little Brief AirPods Pro model last week, but we are now tracking notable price drops on pre-orders for both. The new Pad & Quill Leather AirPods Max Case is now available for $110.46 shipped using code PQ15 at checkout. That’s 15% off the regular $130 price tag and the lowest we have tracked yet. Available in chestnut or whiskey colors, it is made of “soft” American full grain leather with a ballistic nylon interior and enough space for a charging brick and cable. The high-end case also doubles as a desktop stand and ships with a 25-year leather warranty. Ships the week of March 7, 2021. Read more about the new release in our launch coverage and head below for a notable deal on the Little Brief AirPods Pro case.

The Pad & Quill Little Brief AirPods Pro case is now down to $42.46 shipped using the same code found above. That’s also 15% off the regular $50 price tag and the lowest we have tracked. Made from a single piece of full grain leather with a suede interior, this wireless charging-compatible case secures your AirPods Pro case with a magnetic enclosure. Once again you can read more about this one in our launch coverage and enjoy the same 25-year leather warranty. Ships the week of March 7, 2021.

More on the Pad & Quill AirPod Pro Max Case:

Our AirPod Pro Max Case starts with gorgeous American full-grain leathers, then we line the interior with ballistic nylon cloth that includes a protective thick foam layer and center crush-resistant core column. The case is wrapped together with ultra-strong UV-resistant stitching and even includes hand-pounded copper rivets for additional strength. This is an AirPods Max case that looks as handsome as it protects.

