Save up to 50% on Sennheiser Momentum ANC earbuds and more from $100

Amazon currently offers the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 Earbuds for $249.95 shipped in two styles. Down from its $300 going rate, today’s offer amounts to $50 in savings, matches the all-time low, and is the best we’ve seen in two months. Sennheiser’s second-generation pair of Momentum earbuds sport the same true wireless design and fabric charging case, but with added active noise cancelling and up to 28-hour playback. You’re sure to enjoy the signature Sennheiser sound, with built-in equalizer features to tweak the audio profile to your liking. Over 1,800 customers have left a 4.3/5 star rating and you can dive into our launch coverage for closer look. Head below for more.

Also on sale, Amazon the Sennheiser Momentum 3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones for $349.95. Down from $400, today’s offer is the best we’ve seen in over a month and one of the best to date. Sennheiser’s Momentum 3 headphones pair a leather-wrapped design with metal accenting, active noise cancelling, and 17-hours of playback per charge. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 725 customers.

Lastly, Amazon offers the Sennheiser CX 400BT True Wireless Earbuds for $99.95 shipped. Normally fetching $200, you’re saving 50% here with today’s offer matching our previous mention for the all-time low set just once before. Sennheiser’s latest pair of earbuds takes a more budget-conscious approach with a true wireless and 7mm dynamic drivers, and up to 20-hour battery life. Over 105 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating.

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 features:

From classical to contemporary, every music genre is enhanced by the bespoke drivers of the new MOMENTUM True Wireless 2 earbuds. Enjoy deep bass, natural mids and clear, detailed treble. Plus, you can now tailor your listening experience with the Smart Control App, which lets you play with built-in equalizers for an even more amazing sound quality.

