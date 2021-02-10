Lenovo’s Smart Tab M10 Plus doubles as an Assistant display at $230 (Save $50)

Amazon offers the Lenovo 10.3-inch Smart Tab M10 Plus 128GB Android Tablet for $229.99 shipped. Down from its $280 going rate, you’re saving $50 here with today’s offer returning the price to the all-time low set only once before. Alongside running Android, this tablet packs a 10.3-inch full HD display that pairs with Dolby Atmos speakers to provide an ideal Netflix-binging experience in bed or away from the TV. In-between web surfing sessions and the like, an included charging dock turns this Lenovo Smart Tab into a Google Assistant display for controlling smart home devices and more. Rated 3.9/5 stars from over 310 customers.

If the added Google Assistant functionality isn’t doing much for you, consider going with the standard Lenovo Tab M10 Plus tablet starting at $130 instead. This offering enters with 32GB of storage, but can be configured with various models up to 128GB. You’re getting an all-around similar package to the lead deal, but this one won’t double as a smart display. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

While you can still shop the ongoing OnePlus Valentine’s Day sale for some discounted smartphones, there are plenty of other price cuts live in our Android guide. That includes various Samsung Galaxy Tabs starting at $220, as well as offers on the all-new Galaxy S21 lineup at $200 off.

Lenovo Smart Tab M10 Plus featues:

The Lenovo Smart Tab M10 FHD Plus with Alexa Built-in is our 2nd generation mainstream Android tablet that can help you do more, hands-free. It’s a 2-in-1 offering with a tablet plus the Alexa built-in smart dock. The tablet comes with a standout metal design, premium look and feel with modern simplicity, and boasts a 10.3″ FHD screen and dual speakers for immersive entertainment – but it’s more than that.

