Samsung Galaxy Tab S7/+ on sale from $570 (Save up to $130), more starting at $220

Amazon is currently offering the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ starting at $769.99 shipped for the 128GB model. Usually fetching $850, today’s offer saves you $80, marks the lowest we’ve seen since the holiday season, and is one of the best discounts to date overall. You can also step up to the 256GB model at $799.99, down from its $930 going rate. With a 12.4-inch Super AMOLED display at the center here, Samsung’s new Galaxy Tab S7+ delivers a 120Hz refresh rate with S Pen support thrown into the mix, as well. Alongside 128GB of storage, there’s microSD expansion, 6GB of RAM, and up to 14-hours of battery life per charge. Rated 4.8/5 stars from over 1,300 shoppers and you can get all the details in our first impressions writeup. Head below for more from $220.

Other Samsung Galaxy Tab deals:

Today has been a good day for those looking to secure themselves a new tablet, with a collection of Amazon’s Fire offerings on sale from $40 ahead of Valentine’s Day. That’s alongside upwards of $100 in savings on Apple’s latest iPad Pro models, too. And don’t forget that on the Samsung front, we saw its latest Galaxy S21 devices on sale for the first time at $200 off.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ features:

With the Samsung 12.4″ Galaxy Tab S7+ 128GB Tablet, you’ll be able to watch movies, sketch drawings, and edit photos on the 12.4″ Super AMOLED display, which features a 2800 x 1752 resolution. Now featuring a 120 Hz refresh rate, the Galaxy Tab S7+ provides smooth scrolling and an immersive gaming experience. The included S Pen is improved, now featuring a rounded form factor and an elongated tip, providing a natural writing and drawing experience.

