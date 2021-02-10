Today, Satechi is expanding its collection of Apple accessories with a new 2-in-1 charger. Sporting a reversible form-factor, the new USB-C accessory can serve double duty to refuel AirPods or an Apple Watch with the usual aluminum design you’d expect from Satechi. Head below for all of the details on the new Satechi Apple Watch and AirPods Charger.

Satechi debuts new 2-in-1 USB-C charger

Satechi’s stable of accessories has already had new additions enter to tackle refueling the various Apple gadgets, but its latest debuts with one of the more versatile designs so far. The new Satechi USB-C Apple Watch and AirPods Charger lives up to its name with the ability to top off both of the accessories despite its compact design.

Sporting a similar design to the existing USB-C chargers from Satechi, its latest 2-in-1 model switches up the usual aesthetic we’ve come to expect with a double-sided form-factor. On one surface of the charger is an Apple Watch puck, while flipping it around will reveal a 5W Qi pad to rest AirPods on.

Unlike some of its more recently multi-device power stations, the Satechi USB-C Apple Watch and AirPods Charger is only able to refuel a single device at a time.

There’s still the same small footprint as the models that came before it, making it even more of an everyday carry-friendly accessory. It relies on a USB-C port to power either of your Apple devices and is designed to plug into a MacBook or iPad Pro for charging just about anywhere. Though you can certainly connect it with a compatible power bank or wall charger, as well.

And because this is Satechi we’re talking about, its new USB-C Apple Watch and AirPods Charger arrives with an aluminum exterior that’ll blend right in with the rest of your Apple setup.

Satechi’s Apple Watch and AirPods Charger now available

The all-new Satechi USB-C Apple Watch and AirPods Charger is now available for purchase. Entering with a $49.95 price tag, the accessories debuts as an Apple Store exclusive. Considering that the standalone Apple Watch and AirPods chargers from Satechi run for $39.99 and $29.99, respectively, the 2-in-1 design here certainly seems worth the adjusted pricing.

9to5Toys’ Take:

Satechi’s track record for releasing polished Apple accessories that match the premium builds of the devices they’re designed to complement continues today with its latest debut. Being able to throw a compact Apple Watch and AirPods charger into a backpack will certainly be appreciated for those looking to streaming their everyday carry. And not to mention, the integration with the rest of the Apple ecosystem is yet another perk that delivers on the usual expectations from Satechi.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!