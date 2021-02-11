Amazon 1-day shaving sale from $7.50: Beard care kits, Venus refills, more up to 30% off

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering 30% off Gillette, Venus, and King C. Gillette shaving essentials. One standout is the King C. Gillette Men’s Beard Care Gift Kit for $23.76 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $34, today’s offer is 30% off the going rate, slightly below our previous mention, and the lowest we can find. Fragranced with scents like bergamot, geranium, and cedarwood, this kit includes beard and face wash, shaving gel, and plant-based beard oil (argan, Jojoba, avocado, Macadamia seed, and more). Rated 4+ stars and be sure to head below for more shaving gear from $7.50.

Much of the contents of the beard kit above are available individually as well, along with the King C. Gillette Soft Beard Balm at $7 Prime shipped. Whether you want to add this to the bundle above or just grab it instead, this highly-rated option is made of cocoa butter, shea butter, and argan oil as well as being “easy to spread and work into your beard.” Rated 4+ stars from hundreds.

As for the rest of today’s Gillette shaving Gold Box sale, you’ll find options from just over $7.50 including blades, razor handles, shaving cream, Venus refills, and much more right here. But if it’s the higher-end electric shavers you’re after, take a look at our previous Panasonic Arc5 roundup where you’ll find $50 in savings on a couple different models.

More on the King C. Gillette Beard Care Gift Kit:

Formulated with mild cleansers and menthol giving a light cooling sensation that leaves the skin feeling refreshed and comfortable. Clear, non-foaming gel stays clear during your shave so you can edge and shave accurately everyday. Beard oil – non-greasy formula, infused with 99% plant-based oils such as argan, Jojoba, avocado, Macadamia seed and Almond oils to moisturize dry skin under the beard as well as soften your beard.

