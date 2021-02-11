FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Amazon 1-day shaving sale from $7.50: Beard care kits, Venus refills, more up to 30% off

-
AmazonHome GoodsGillette
30% off From $7.50

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering 30% off Gillette, Venus, and King C. Gillette shaving essentials. One standout is the King C. Gillette Men’s Beard Care Gift Kit for $23.76 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $34, today’s offer is 30% off the going rate, slightly below our previous mention, and the lowest we can find. Fragranced with scents like bergamot, geranium, and cedarwood, this kit includes beard and face wash, shaving gel, and plant-based beard oil (argan, Jojoba, avocado, Macadamia seed, and more). Rated 4+ stars and be sure to head below for more shaving gear from $7.50

Much of the contents of the beard kit above are available individually as well, along with the King C. Gillette Soft Beard Balm at $7 Prime shipped. Whether you want to add this to the bundle above or just grab it instead, this highly-rated option is made of cocoa butter, shea butter, and argan oil as well as being “easy to spread and work into your beard.” Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. 

As for the rest of today’s Gillette shaving Gold Box sale, you’ll find options from just over $7.50 including blades, razor handles, shaving cream, Venus refills, and much more right here. But if it’s the higher-end electric shavers you’re after, take a look at our previous Panasonic Arc5 roundup where you’ll find $50 in savings on a couple different models. 

More on the King C. Gillette Beard Care Gift Kit:

Formulated with mild cleansers and menthol giving a light cooling sensation that leaves the skin feeling refreshed and comfortable. Clear, non-foaming gel stays clear during your shave so you can edge and shave accurately everyday. Beard oil – non-greasy formula, infused with 99% plant-based oils such as argan, Jojoba, avocado, Macadamia seed and Almond oils to moisturize dry skin under the beard as well as soften your beard. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

Gillette

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Scoop up a speedy SanDisk Extreme 1TB Portable USB-C NV...
Stylize your Apple Watch with this leather loop band at...
Apple’s latest iPad Air falls to Amazon all-time ...
Take your business next level: Square iOS/Android POS s...
Save up to $200 on LG UltraWides, UltraGear gaming moni...
Nearly all of Apple’s official iPhone 11/Pro/Max ...
GOOLOO’s portable 1200A jump starter is a must fo...
Save up to 63% on OtterBox iPhone 11/Pro/Max cases star...
Show More Comments

Related

$50 off

Panasonic Arc5 Shaver bundle with auto cleaning dock now $50 off + more from $100

From $100 Learn More
60% off

TOMS End of Season Sale takes up to 60% off sitewide + extra 25% off clearance

+ extra 25% off Learn More
Reg. $170+

Scoop up a speedy SanDisk Extreme 1TB Portable USB-C NVMe SSD today for $150

$150 Learn More
Reg. $13

Stylize your Apple Watch with this leather loop band at $8.50 (Save 33%)

$8.50 Learn More
Reg. $599

Apple’s latest iPad Air falls to Amazon all-time low at $540 (Save $59)

$540 Learn More
33% off

Take your business next level: Square iOS/Android POS systems from $8 (33% off)

From $8 Learn More
Save $200

Save up to $200 on LG UltraWides, UltraGear gaming monitors, more from $247

From $247 Learn More
Reg. $479

Google Pixel 3a XL falls to one of its best prices yet at $239

$239 Learn More