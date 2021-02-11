Bella’s Pro Series 2-Slice Touchscreen Toaster hits all-time low at $25 (Reg. $50)

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering the Bella Pro Series 2-Slice Digital Touchscreen Toaster at $24.99 with free shipping in order over $35. Regularly up to $50, today’s deal is 50% off this Best Buy exclusive, $5 below our previous mention, and the lowest we can find. Along with a pair of extra-wide slots and its 1000-watt toasting system, this model sports seven shade settings, anti-jam and auto shut-off features, as well as a removable crumb tray. The sleek black stainless steel finish also houses a digital touchscreen interface for making selections as well as the countdown timer displayed in the image above. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

At just $25, there really aren’t very many comparable models out there for all that much less. This dual Black+Decker model will save you slightly more at under $22 Prime shipped with a 4+ star rating from thousands at Amazon. Just keep in mind that while it does sport a somewhat modern design, you won’t get the fancy touchscreen display on this model.

The Bella Pro Series 2-Slice Digital Touchscreen Toaster has a powerful 1000-watt toasting system and 7 setting shade control designed for consistent toasting, every time. The extra wide slots can accommodate standard sliced bread, bagels and Texas style toast. High lift lever to easily access smaller breads with anti jam and auto shut off features for extra safety. Durable Black Stainless Steel exterior with digital touchscreen interface and LED display countdown timer adds style to any kitchen. Removable crumb tray and convenient cord wrap for easy storage.

