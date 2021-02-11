FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Save up to 38% on Sony Bluetooth earbuds: XM3 ANC $178, more from $37

38% off From $37

Amazon currently offers the Sony WF-1000XM3 Noise Canceling Truly Wireless Earbuds for $178 shipped. Typically fetching $228, today’s offer is good for a 23% discount, marks the lowest we’ve seen in over two months, and matches the third-best price to date. Sony’s WF-1000XM3 earbuds leave the gate with “industry leading” noise canceling that pairs with 24-hours of battery life per charge. Alongside built-in touchpad controls, these true wireless earbuds also include an adaptive sound mode that round out the feature set to make them a compelling option. We found that to be the case in our hands-on review, and over 10,000 customers tend to agree having left a 4.2/5 star rating. Head below for more from $37.

Other Sony Earbuds on sale:

Then if none of these Sony earbuds are doing it for you, be sure to check out all of the offers in our headphones guide. You can still save up to 50% on Sennheiser Momentum ANC earbuds and more, with various models on sale from $100. Not to mention, these ongoing AirPods offers from $110.

Sony WF-1000XM3 Earbuds features:

Freedom perfected in a truly wireless design, with industry leading noise canceling powered by Sony’s proprietary HD Noise Canceling Processor QN1e. Form meets function with up to 24 total hours of battery life with quick charging, touchpad controls, premium sound quality, and smart features like Wearing Detection and Quick Attention Mode.

