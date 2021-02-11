Amazon Basics sale from $5: Water bottles, Qi chargers, kitchenware, more up to 20% off

Amazon is now offering up to 20% off a series of newer products from its in-house brands. Just about everything on tap here, from water bottles and kitchenware to wireless charging tech and more, is at the lowest prices we have tracked and carries 4+ star ratings. One standout, for example, is the 30-ounce Amazon Basics Hydration Insulated Water Bottle is down to $12.74 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly as much as $15.50, today’s deal is nearly 20% off the going rate and a new Amazon all-time low. Ideal for at “home, school, the office, or on-the-go,” this is a 30-ounce vacuum-insulated bottle with a sleek grey colorway and stainless steel construction. It can keep beverages hot for up to 6-hours or cold for 12 with a leak-proof spout lid and hinge lock to keep the “cap out of the way when drinking.” Rated 4+ stars from over 370 Amazon customers. More deals and details below.

Update: We’ve now spotted four Amazon Basics Reusable Ice Packs for $7.41 Prime shipped. That’s 26% off the typical rate there and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

A great alternative to today’s lead deal is the bubba Envy S Vacuum-Insulated Stainless Steel Tumbler with Straw for $9 Prime shipped. It isn’t quite as large at 24-ounces, but this is treated name in the beverage vessel category and this model carries a 4+ star rating from over 21,000 Amazon customers.

But as we mentioned above, there are loads of Amazon brand gear at up to 20% off right now. That’s including $16 Qi chargers, a 2-pack of shaker bottles for $12, USB-C cables for just over $10, and much more. You can browse through all of the products on sale right here.

For more home and fitness offers head over to our deal hubs. Then dive into this morning’s smartphone accessories roundup where you’ll find all sorts of handy add-ons at a discounted rate including Lightning cables, Apple’s iPhone cases, and much more.

More on the Amazon Basics Hydration Bottle:

30-ounce stainless-steel insulated water bottle in a sleek grey color; ideal for home, school, the office, or on the go

Double-wall vacuum-insulated stainless-steel construction keeps beverages hot (for up to 6 hours) or cold (for up to 12 hours)

Leakproof insulated spout lid made of black BPA-free PP; lid allows for convenient one-handed drinking or pouring

Hinge lock keeps the cap out of the way when drinking; water bottle should be hand washed only; do not microwave

Measures 3.5 by 3.3 by 10.7 inches;

