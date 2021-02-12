Razer’s new Blade Stealth 13 packs Thunderbolt 4 connectivity at a low of $100 off

Amazon currently offers the new Razer Blade Stealth 13 Gaming Ultrabook 3.9GHz/16GB/512GB for $1,699.99 shipped. Down from its $1,800 going rate, today’s offer amounts to $100 in savings and marks only the second time we’ve seen Razer’s latest portable gaming machine on sale. This is also a match of the all-time low from December, as well. Razer’s latest Blade Stealth 13 delivers a 13-inch 120Hz 1080p display and is powered by an 11th Gen Intel i7 processor that’s supplemented by 512GB of storage and 16GB of RAM. A NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Ti Max-Q graphics card ensures it can keep up with AAA titles, and you’ll also find Thunderbolt 4 connectivity, a CNC aluminum build, and Chroma lighting built into the keyboard. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

A trackpad might just not cut it for gaming, even if it’s you’re on-the-go setup we’re talking about. So with your savings, picking up the Razer Viper Mini Ultralight Gaming Mouse seems like a good call at just $30. Its compact design won’t take up too much room in your bag, and it delivers notable features like an 8500 DPI optical sensor, six programmable buttons, and matching Chroma RGB lighting.

If you’re looking to deck out the at-home battlestation, you can still save on a collection of Razer’s stylish Quartz gaming mice, keyboards, and other accessories that are on sale from $51. Otherwise, be sure to check out the new RGB-laden Thunderbolt 4 Dock Chroma from Razer, as well as its Huntsman V2 Analog keyboard.

Latest Razer Blade Stealth 13 features:

The Razer Blade Stealth with GeForce GTX 1650 Ti is built with breakthrough graphics performance that’s up to 2.5X the GeForce GTX 950M and up to 80% faster than the GTX 1050, enabling the Blade Stealth 13 to be the ultimate gaming ultrabook on the go. Enter the next evolution of ultra-mobility and extreme performance. Meet our most powerful gaming Ultrabook yet—with the latest Intel 11th gen Core i7 Processor, GeForce GTX 1650Ti graphics, and a 120Hz high refresh rate panel.

