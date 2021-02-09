Razer BlackWidow V3 Pro Keyboard sees first discount to $119, more Quartz gear from $51

Amazon is currently taking 15% off a selection of Razer Quartz Pink PC gaming accessories starting at $51 shipped. Our top pick is on the Razer BlackWidow V3 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard at $118.99. Down from $140, today’s offer amounts to $21 in savings and marks the very first price cut to date. As one of Razer’s latest gaming keyboards, the BlackWidow V3 Pro sports its Green Mechanical switches that pair with Chroma RGB lighting and a sleek Quartz pink metal top plate. On top of Bluetooth, you can also choose from HyperSpeed Wireless and USB-C connectivity. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 5,100 customers and you can get a closer look in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

Other Razer Quartz deals:

Speaking of Razer, you can still save up to 30% on a collection of its RGB gaming headsets, speakers, keyboards, and more from $48, which might be especially appealing if the Quartz colorways above aren’t doing it for you. Otherwise, be sure to check out the new RGB-laden Thunderbolt 4 Dock Chroma from Razer, as well as its Huntsman V2 Analog keyboard.

Razer BlackWidow V3 Pro Keyboard features:

The name that started it all returns to reassert its dominance. Feel the difference with the Razer BlackWidow V3—backed by a legacy as the first and most iconic mechanical gaming keyboard, and armed with new, improved features including our world-renowned switches.

